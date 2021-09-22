USD/JPY remains closer to 110.00 post-Fed USD strength

- USD/JPY manages to stay firmer on Thursday after the previous session’s dramatic move.
- Hawkish Fed Chair, Dovish BOJ, risk-aversion remain key events.
- Lower US Treasury yields keep gains limited for the US dollar.
.USD/JPY seems to be exhaustive on Thursday as it trades with minute gains in the Asian session. The pair rallied near 109.90 in a more than 70-pips movement in the overnight session following the Fed’s surprising hawkish move on tapering and interest rate hike. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.80, down 0.01% for the day.
The move was primarily driven by the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell view on the timeline of asset tapering and Job market condition. The central bank left the cash rate unchanged at 0-0.25% and asset-purchasing at the current $120 billion monthly pace in its September policy meeting.
The greenback jumped near to its four-week high of 93.40 after the initial negative reaction to the Fed’s policy stance. The Fed Chair reinforced that tapering would not mean a countdown to interest rate hikes despite more members favouring sooner rate hikes next year instead of 2023. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields dropped 1.7 basis points to 1.30% following the Fed Chair Powell comments that if the US economy continued to show signs of a recovery then the central bank would possibly be completing with the taper of its bond-buying program by the middle of 2022.
In addition to that, investors digested the threat of China’s property giant Evergrande’s risk after the property giant promised bond coupon payment to shareholders on Thursday. On the other hand, the Japanese yen depreciated against the greenback on a more hawkish Fed as compared to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) bleaker view on the economy amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BOJ left its key-short term interest rates unchanged at -0.1% and the target for the government bond yield at 0%. As for now, traders are waiting for the US Initial Jobless Claims, and Chicago Fed National Activity Index to gauge market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.56
|Today Daily Change %
|0.51
|Today daily open
|109.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.84
|Daily SMA50
|109.86
|Daily SMA100
|109.86
|Daily SMA200
|108.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.71
|Previous Daily Low
|109.18
|Previous Weekly High
|110.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.11
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.17 as Fed sets clear taper timeline
EUR/USD has reversed course, plunging under 1.17 after the Fed signaled tapering of bond buys as soon as November, and the conclusion of the process in mid-2022. The hawkish surprise means a rate hike could come sooner.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
