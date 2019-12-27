USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70. 
  • A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus. 
  • Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally. 

USD/JPY is flashing red near 109.46 at press time, having faced rejection at the previous week's high of 109.68 in the overnight trade. 

The dollar bulls have repeatedly failed to penetrate the area around 109.70 in the last four weeks despite the optimism on the US-China trade front and the risk-on rally in the US stocks.

So, 109.70 is the level to beat for the bulls. A convincing weekly close above that newfound resistance will imply a continuation of the rally from lows near 104.45 seen in August and open the doors for 112.40 (April high). 

Amazon.com Inc. the e-commerce giant, has reported a “record-breaking” holiday season. As a result, the already bid equities are widely expected to remain on the offensive while heading into the year-end. 

Therefore, a bullish breakout in USD/JPY above 109.70 cannot be ruled out. 

That said, markets often test dip demand following multiple rejections at key levels. So, a pullback to sub-109.00 levels looks more likely. 

The Yen may draw bids as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) summary of opinions of the December meeting released earlier today showed the policymakers are not in favor of increasing stimulus and intend to study the side-effects of policy while maintaining the current monetary easing - negative rates and QQE program with yield curve control. 

The central bank played down the chance of tweaking the 2% inflation target into a looser goal set in a range, as suggested by the International Monetary Fund. 

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.45
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 109.63
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.15
Daily SMA50 108.93
Daily SMA100 108.04
Daily SMA200 108.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.69
Previous Daily Low 109.32
Previous Weekly High 109.69
Previous Weekly Low 109.18
Previous Monthly High 109.67
Previous Monthly Low 107.89
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.77
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD supported by CNY fix and phase-one deal prospects

AUD/USD supported by CNY fix and phase-one deal prospects

AUD/USD printing fresh five-month highs through the 200-DMA. Phase-one trade deal in the making should underpin Aussie strength. USD/CNY fix continues to weigh on the currency below the 7 the figure, supporting AUD. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70. A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus. Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally. 

USD/JPY News

Dollar Risks: Boxing Day FX Rally

Dollar Risks: Boxing Day FX Rally

All of the major currencies benefitted from the post-Christmas / Boxing Day rally. The main catalyst, however, were reports from China that they are in the process of organizing a Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony.

Read more

Gold consolidates gains above $1500 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold consolidates gains above $1500 after a run-up to seven-week high

Gold prices look for fresh direction while consolidating the latest move above $1500. Commodities cheer broad USD weakness, expectations of further easing in Japan/China amid the holiday-thinned trading session.

Gold News

GBP/USD steady below 1.3000, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020

GBP/USD steady below 1.3000, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020

GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3000 in holiday markets awaiting 202 Brexit noise. Strong downside potential for GBP if trade talks are difficult between UK/EU.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures