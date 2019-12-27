USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus

- USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70.
- A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus.
- Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally.
USD/JPY is flashing red near 109.46 at press time, having faced rejection at the previous week's high of 109.68 in the overnight trade.
The dollar bulls have repeatedly failed to penetrate the area around 109.70 in the last four weeks despite the optimism on the US-China trade front and the risk-on rally in the US stocks.
So, 109.70 is the level to beat for the bulls. A convincing weekly close above that newfound resistance will imply a continuation of the rally from lows near 104.45 seen in August and open the doors for 112.40 (April high).
Amazon.com Inc. the e-commerce giant, has reported a “record-breaking” holiday season. As a result, the already bid equities are widely expected to remain on the offensive while heading into the year-end.
Therefore, a bullish breakout in USD/JPY above 109.70 cannot be ruled out.
That said, markets often test dip demand following multiple rejections at key levels. So, a pullback to sub-109.00 levels looks more likely.
The Yen may draw bids as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) summary of opinions of the December meeting released earlier today showed the policymakers are not in favor of increasing stimulus and intend to study the side-effects of policy while maintaining the current monetary easing - negative rates and QQE program with yield curve control.
The central bank played down the chance of tweaking the 2% inflation target into a looser goal set in a range, as suggested by the International Monetary Fund.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.45
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.15
|Daily SMA50
|108.93
|Daily SMA100
|108.04
|Daily SMA200
|108.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|109.32
|Previous Weekly High
|109.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.18
|Previous Monthly High
|109.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.89
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD supported by CNY fix and phase-one deal prospects
AUD/USD printing fresh five-month highs through the 200-DMA. Phase-one trade deal in the making should underpin Aussie strength. USD/CNY fix continues to weigh on the currency below the 7 the figure, supporting AUD.
USD/JPY: Rejected again near 109.70, BOJ to maintain stimulus
USD/JPY has failed again to chew through offers around 109.70. A pullback looks likely with the BOJ ruling out more stimulus. Correction, if any, could be short-lived if equities continue to rally.
Dollar Risks: Boxing Day FX Rally
All of the major currencies benefitted from the post-Christmas / Boxing Day rally. The main catalyst, however, were reports from China that they are in the process of organizing a Phase 1 trade deal signing ceremony.
Gold consolidates gains above $1500 after a run-up to seven-week high
Gold prices look for fresh direction while consolidating the latest move above $1500. Commodities cheer broad USD weakness, expectations of further easing in Japan/China amid the holiday-thinned trading session.
GBP/USD steady below 1.3000, awaiting Brexit noise to return in 2020
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3000 in holiday markets awaiting 202 Brexit noise. Strong downside potential for GBP if trade talks are difficult between UK/EU.