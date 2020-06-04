USD/JPY refreshes two-month tops beyond 109.00 ahead of US data

- USD/JPY bulls cheer dollar bounce and upbeat mood.
- Optimism on the US economic recovery persists ahead of US data.
- US-China tensions will remain a drag on the spot.
Having tested the critical 21-Hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) support at 108.83, USD/JPY bounces back above 109.00 and refreshes two-month highs at 109.16.
The spot is challenging the further upside on the 109 handle amid a swift recovery in the Asian equities. The Nikkei 225 closed 0.36% higher amid ongoing optimism over the global economic rebound and massive stimulus. The upbeat narrative continues to offset the US-China tensions and keeps the global stocks buoyed.
Further, the broad-based US dollar rebound from three-month troughs, following the upbeat US macro news and looming US-China tensions, also please the buyers so far this Thursday.
On Wednesday, Reuters quoted some sources, saying that the US administration is expected to impose sanctions on four additional state-run Chinese media outlets, designating them as foreign embassies.
On the Japanese-side of the equation, the latest Reuters report that Japan's new economic stimulus package is estimated to boost real GDP by about 2% fails to offer any respite to the JPY bulls, as USD/JPY remains solely driven by the risk-sentiment.
The market focus now remains on the US weekly Jobless Claims data and sentiment on the global markets for additional strength in the spot.
USD/JPY technical levels to watch
The upside targets are seen at 109.35 (classic R3) and 109.50 (psychological levels) in the near-term. To the downside, the next supports are aligned at 108.83 (21-HMA), 108.51 (50-HMA) and 108.00 (round figure).
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|108.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.53
|Daily SMA50
|107.63
|Daily SMA100
|108.32
|Daily SMA200
|108.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.98
|Previous Daily Low
|108.42
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.68
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
