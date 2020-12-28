USD/JPY refreshes session tops near 103.70 region, lacks follow-through

- A combination of supporting factors assisted USD/JPY to gain some positive traction on Monday.
- The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit the early downtick.
- A pickup in the US bond yields revived the USD demand and remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/JPY pair rallied around 40 pips from the early European session lows and jumped to fresh session tops, near the 103.70 region in the last hour.
The pair to attract some buying near the 103.40 region and the early uptick was supported by the prevalent risk-on environment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment remained supported by the optimism over a last-minute Brexit deal and relief over a long-awaited US economic stimulus.
The US President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package on Sunday. The bill restores unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averted a partial federal government shutdown that would have begun on Tuesday. The positive developments boosted investors' confidence and weighed on traditional safe-haven assets.
The upbeat market mood was reinforced by a pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which allowed the US dollar to stage a goodish rebound from the vicinity of over two-and-half-year lows. This was seen as another factor that provided an additional lift to the USD/JPY pair and contributed to the intraday positive move amid thin trading volumes.
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair remains well within a three-day-old trading range amid worries about the discovery of a new faster-spreading variant of the coronavirus. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further appreciating move amid absent relevant economic releases.
Meanwhile, developments surrounding the coronavirus saga will continue to play a key role in driving the broader market risk sentiment. This, along with the USD price dynamics, should assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.65
|Today Daily Change
|-0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|103.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.87
|Daily SMA50
|104.28
|Daily SMA100
|105.02
|Daily SMA200
|106.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.7
|Previous Daily Low
|103.56
|Previous Weekly High
|103.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.25
|Previous Monthly High
|105.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.58
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|103.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD accelerates decline, approaches 1.3400
The British Pound keeps weakening despite a generally positive mood. US stimulus news sent Wall Street to fresh record highs at the end of the year.
EUR/USD trades back above 1.2200
The EUR/USD is trading around the 1.2200 figure, within familiar levels. Market players are trying to digest the latest updates on Brexit and the US relief-funding bill. Stocks advance, reflecting the ongoing optimism.
XAU/USD off lows, still in the red below $1880 level
A combination of factors prompted some intraday selling around gold on Monday. The upbeat market mood, pickup in the US bond yields kept a lid on the early uptick. A modest USD bounce exerted some pressure on the dollar-denominated commodity.
Over ten cryptocurrency companies ditched XRP support; the token may re-test April's barrier of $0.17
The number of cryptocurrency trading platforms and investment companies ditching XRP is growing. Since the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Ripple, the startup behind XRP, over ten companies either delisted XRP or suspended trading and other operations with the token.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.