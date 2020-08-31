USD/JPY refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 106.00 mark

- USD/JPY witnessed some short-covering move on Monday amid receding safe-haven demand.
- Stronger Chinese PMI prints provided an additional boost to the already upbeat market mood.
- The prevalent bearish sentiment around the USD might cap gains, at least for the time being.
The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move back above the 106.00 round-figure mark.
The pair managed to find some support ahead of the key 105.00 psychological mark and witnessed an intraday short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week. The positive move assisted the USD/JPY pair to recover a part of the previous session's sharp fall from the 107.00 neighbourhood.
The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost on Monday following the release of the better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August.
Bullish traders further took cues from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. However, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar might hold investors from placing fresh bullish bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intrada appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent strength runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.58
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|105.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.05
|Daily SMA50
|106.52
|Daily SMA100
|106.99
|Daily SMA200
|107.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.95
|Previous Daily Low
|105.2
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.22
