USD/JPY refreshes session tops, eyeing a move beyond 106.00 mark

USD/JPY witnessed some short-covering move on Monday amid receding safe-haven demand.

Stronger Chinese PMI prints provided an additional boost to the already upbeat market mood.

The prevalent bearish sentiment around the USD might cap gains, at least for the time being.

The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops in the last hour, with bulls now eyeing a move back above the 106.00 round-figure mark.

The pair managed to find some support ahead of the key 105.00 psychological mark and witnessed an intraday short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week. The positive move assisted the USD/JPY pair to recover a part of the previous session's sharp fall from the 107.00 neighbourhood.

The momentum was exclusively sponsored by the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen. The global risk sentiment got a strong boost on Monday following the release of the better-than-expected Chinese Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for August.

Bullish traders further took cues from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields. However, the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar might hold investors from placing fresh bullish bets and keep a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further intrada appreciating move. Hence, any subsequent strength runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Technical levels to watch