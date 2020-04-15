USD/JPY refreshes session tops, climbs above mid-107.00s

- Resurgent USD demand assisted USD/JPY to reverse an early dip to sub-107.00 levels.
- Wednesday’s awful US retail sales data added to worries about the coronavirus crisis.
- The prevailing risk-off mood warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
The USD buying interest picked up some additional pace in the last hour and lifted the USD/JPY pair to fresh daily tops, around the 107.60 region post-US macro data.
Having shown some resilience below the 107.00 round-figure mark, the pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and staged a goodish rebound from monthly lows support. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors behind the pair's intraday recovery from two-week lows.
Despite the latest optimism over a steady trend down in the new coronavirus cases and deaths across the world, investors remain concerned over the economic fallout from the pandemic. The market worries were further fueled by the latest US monthly retails sales, which plunged by 8.7% in March.
This comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic could cause the world economy to shrink by 3% in 2020, the biggest collapse since the Great Depression. This eventually provided a strong boost to the USD's status as the global reserve currency.
The latest developments dented investors' appetite for perceived riskier assets and the same was evident from a sea of red across the global equity markets. The safe-haven Japanese yen benefitted from the prevailing risk-off mood and seemed to be the only factor that might keep a lid on any further gains.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent slide might be over or positioning for any meaningful near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31
|Today daily open
|107.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.93
|Daily SMA50
|108.69
|Daily SMA100
|108.95
|Daily SMA200
|108.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.78
|Previous Daily Low
|106.98
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.53
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
