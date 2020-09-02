USD/JPY refreshes session tops, around 106.25 region ahead of US data

- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to gain traction for the third straight session.
- The USD built on the overnight bounce from two-year lows, led by upbeat US macro data.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near weekly tops, around the 106.20-25 region.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings, the pair caught some fresh bids on Wednesday and prolonged this week's positive move for the third consecutive session. The momentum was sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying interest and the upbeat market mood, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen.
The greenback remained well supported by Tuesday's upbeat US macro data, which showed that the manufacturing sector activity accelerated to the highest level since November 2018 and revived hopes for the US economic recovery. This coupled with a strong pickup in the US Treasury bond yields led to some near-term USD short-covering move.
On the other hand, the prevalent risk-on environment – as depicted by a bullish tone around the global equity markets – drove investors away from traditional safe-haven assets. This, in turn, weighed on the Japanese yen and remained supportive of the USD/JPY pair's bid tone, taking along some intraday trading stops near the 106.00-10 region.
It, however, remains to be seen if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the USD/JPY pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels. The Fed's new policy framework last week fueled speculations that rates would stay lower for longer. This might hold the USD bulls from placing any aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US ADP report on private-sector employment. The data might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities. The key focus will remain on Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.23
|Today Daily Change
|0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|105.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.06
|Daily SMA50
|106.49
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|107.95
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.15
|Previous Daily Low
|105.59
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.65
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.1850 ahead of ADP NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1850, falling further away from the peak above 1.20. The ECB's Lane said the exchange rate matters, weighing on the euro. ADP's jobs report is set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.3350 amid dollar strength, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3350, extending its fall from the highs as the dollar pares some of its Fed-fueled losses. BOE Governor speaks later PM Johnson faces lawmakers as the furlough scheme is set to expire.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1960 level ahead of US data
Gold failed to capitalize on its intraday uptick, rather met with some fresh supply near the $1972 region and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily range.
Forex Today: Dollar climbs back from the abyss, ADP NFP, Fed speakers awaited
The US dollar has been paring its massive Fed-fueled losses recorded in recent days. The upbeat ISM Manufacturing PMI was one of the reasons and Wednesday's focus is the ADP Non-Farm Payrolls Fed events.
WTI drops back below $43 amid US dollar rebound, ahead of EIA data
The recovery in WTI (futures on Nymex) from overnight lows of $42.72 lost legs once again above $43 mark, as the rates slipped back on the 42 level in the mid-European session this Wednesday.