USD/JPY refreshes session tops, around 104.85 amid notable USD demand

- A strong pickup in the USD demand assisted USD/JPY to rebound swiftly from the 104.00 mark.
- A selloff in the equity markets benefitted the JPY’s safe-haven status and capped the upside.
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh daily tops, around the 104.80-85 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
The pair stalled its recent bearish trajectory and managed to find decent support near the 104.00 round figure mark amid oversold conditions on short-term charts. The strong recovery from the lowest level since March 8th was exclusively sponsored by a strong pickup in the US dollar demand.
Concerns that the second wave of coronavirus infections could halt the current economic recovery provided a strong boost to the greenback's status as the global reserve currency. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that prompted some aggressive short-covering move around the USD/JPY pair.
The USD buying interest picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed the pair to an intraday high level of 104.84. However, a selloff in the equity markets extended some support to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and kept a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the pair might have bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for a fresh impetus.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.85
|Daily SMA50
|106.07
|Daily SMA100
|106.75
|Daily SMA200
|107.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.87
|Previous Daily Low
|104.27
|Previous Weekly High
|106.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.27
|Previous Monthly High
|107.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.47
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD quickly approaching September low
The EUR/USD pair extended its slump towards 1.1760 after ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.” Next relevant support at 1.1736, this month low.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2840
The Pound plunged on risk-aversion and PM Johnson acknowledging the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. Health authorities mull further restrictions.
XAU/USD dives to sub-$1900 levels, six-week lows
Gold extended last week's rejection slide from a short-term descending trend-line resistance and tumbled to six-week lows during the early North American session.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.