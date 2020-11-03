USD/JPY refreshes session lows, slides back closer to mid-104.00s

- USD/JPY struggled to gain any meaningful traction and remained confined in a range.
- The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and capped the upside.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit losses.
The USD/JPY pair lacked any firm directional bias and remained confined in a range through the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair was last seen trading near session lows, around the 104.60 region, albeit lacked any strong follow-though selling.
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to the major and led to a subdued/range-bound price moves through the first half of the trading action. Despite concerns about the potential economic fallout from coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Western countries, the upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.
On the other hand, the US dollar bulls refrained from placing fresh bets, rather preferred to wait on the sidelines amid uncertainty over the outcome of the US presidential election. Opinion polls have been indicating a lead for Democrat challenger Joe Biden. Investors, however, refrained from betting on a particular result as the gap in key battleground states is very narrow. This, in turn, capped any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the pair failed ahead of the key 105.00 psychological mark on the first day of a new week. The subsequent downtick suggested that the recent bounce from the vicinity of the 104.00 mark, or over one-month lows might have already run out of the steam, warranting some caution for bullish traders.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for some strong follow-though selling before traders again start positioning for the resumption of the near-term downward trajectory. Conversely, a sustained strength beyond the 105.00 mark will negate the bearish outlook and pave the way for additional gains, possibly towards the 105.50-60 supply zone.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.63
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|104.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.14
|Daily SMA50
|105.46
|Daily SMA100
|106.03
|Daily SMA200
|107.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.95
|Previous Daily Low
|104.53
|Previous Weekly High
|105.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.03
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1650 on US election day
EUR/USD is mildly bid above 1.1650, tracking moderate gains in the US stock futures. The risk of contested US elections is likely to keep gains in check. The resurgence of coronavirus favors losses in the EUR.
GBP/USD supported above 1.2900 amid risk-on mood, ahead of US elections
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.2900, as market sentiment cools down the US dollar. Markets shrug off UK’s lockdown, Morgan Stanley predicts more QE from BOE. Increasing odds of a blue wave favor risk-on mood.
Gold treads water on US election day, levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) wavers in a familiar range on the US election day this Tuesday, as a sense of caution sets amid a tighter presidential race in key six swing states. The US dollar remains on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Stocks would fare best in a Republican sweep. Split result, Biden in White House with Republican Senate second best equity outcome. A Democratic Presidency and Congress would over time diminish growth and limit equities.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.