USD/JPY refreshes session lows as Trump's lead narrows in Michigan

- USD/JPY retreated around 120 pips from two-week tops and refreshed daily lows in the last hour.
- The latest update shows Trump’s lead has narrowed in Michigan, while Biden is ahead in Wisconsin.
- A modest uptick in the equity markets might undermine the safe-haven JPY and limit the downside.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed daily lows, around the 104.15 region, albeit lacked follow-through selling and quickly recovered few pips thereafter.
Following an early upsurge to two-week tops, around the 105.35 region, the met with some fresh supply and has now drifted into the negative territory for the second straight session. The latest leg of a sudden fall over the past hour or so could be attributed to the emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar.
According to Reuters, citing Edison Research, the incumbent President Donald Trump's lead narrowed in the key battleground state of Michigan and former Vice President Joe Biden is leading in another swing state – Wisconsin. With 97% of expected votes tallied so far, Biden has 49.5% votes as against Trump's 48.8%.
The narrowing gap increased prospects for a victory for Joe Biden, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor weighing on the greenback. Meanwhile, a goodish uptick in the US equity futures undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and helped limit any further losses for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Moreover, the fact that Trump will certainly challenge the outcome, might hold investors from placing any aggressive USD bearish bets. Even from a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been showing some resilience near the 104.00 mark. This further warrants some caution before positioning for any further depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.38
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|104.58
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.09
|Daily SMA50
|105.43
|Daily SMA100
|106
|Daily SMA200
|107.08
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.82
|Previous Daily Low
|104.43
|Previous Weekly High
|105.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.03
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
