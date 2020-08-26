USD/JPY refreshes session lows, around 106.20 region amid softer risk tone

- USD/JPY edged lower on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous day’s strong gains.
- A softer risk tone benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted some pressure on the major.
- Surging US bond yields, a modest pickup in the USD demand helped limit deeper losses.
The USD/JPY pair extended its steady intraday downtick through the early European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 106.25-20 region in the last hour.
The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's strong positive move to over one-week tops and met with some fresh supply on Wednesday. A modest pullback in the equity markets provided a modest lift to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and was seen as one of the key factors exerting some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
Tuesday's disappointing US consumer confidence index fueled worries about the US economic recovery and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. However, the optimism over a potential treatment/vaccine for the highly contagious disease, along with easing concerns about the US-China standoff might help limit any deeper losses.
This coupled with a modest pickup in the US dollar demand and the ongoing upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields should extend some support to the USD/JPY pair. Moreover, investors might also be reluctant to place any aggressive bets ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday.
This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move. In the meantime, Wednesday's release of the US Durable Goods Orders data will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.26
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|106.39
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.93
|Daily SMA50
|106.58
|Daily SMA100
|107.07
|Daily SMA200
|108.02
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.58
|Previous Daily Low
|105.87
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.1
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.39
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its slide after the release of US data
EUR/USD is trading at daily lows sub-1.1800, as the greenback further benefited from upbeat US Durable Goods Orders beating expectations, up by 11.2% in July.
GBP/USD stabilizes amid Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3150 as the dollar gains ground and deadlocked Brexit talks weigh on the pound. Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reportedly told euro states to be "cold-blooded" with Britain.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1920-15 region
Gold remained depressed for the fourth straight day amid a modest USD uptick. Concerns about the US economic recovery might help limit any deeper losses. US macro data eyed for some impetus ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Crypto market: Time to rally? IMF hints crypto is “next step of money”
The IMF has published a video highlighting the qualities of cryptos as a future evolution of money. Price declines accelerate as bears begin to take control of the market. Positive sentiment is increasing despite the falls.
WTI: Probes lower band of bollinger with mild losses above $43.00
WTI consolidates the previous day’s gains that probed the monthly high around $43.65. A three-day-old ascending trend line challenges the sellers below bollinger. Bulls need a clear break of $44.00 to keep controls.