USD/JPY refreshes session lows and rebounds, back above 106.00 handle

- A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment benefits the JPY’s safe-haven status.
- A sudden turnaround in the US bond yields further collaborated to the intraday slide.
- The ongoing USD bullish run helped limit losses ahead of the US ISM manufacturing PMI.
The USD/JPY pair dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again showed some resilience below the 106.00 round figure mark.
Reviving safe-haven demand exert some pressure
For the second consecutive session on Tuesday, the pair struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the 106.40 region and witnessed some intraday pullback in the wake of reviving safe-haven demand. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment - as depicted by a weaker trading sentiment around equity markets - underpinned the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and exerted some downward pressure on the major.
The global flight to safety was reinforced by some renewed weakness in the US Treasury bond yields, which further inspired bearish traders and collaborated to the pair's slide back closer to the overnight swing lows. However, the prevalent bullish sentiment surrounding the US Dollar, hitting fresh multi-year tops beyond the 99.00 handle, seemed to be the only factor that helped limit any deeper losses, at least for now.
As investors await a fresh development on the US-China trade war, Tuesday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI - will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|106.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.16
|Daily SMA50
|107.27
|Daily SMA100
|108.54
|Daily SMA200
|109.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.4
|Previous Daily Low
|105.94
|Previous Weekly High
|106.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.45
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.43
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
