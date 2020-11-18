USD/JPY refreshes one week low near 104.00 as virus woes escalate in Tokyo

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week.
  • Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections.
  • BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.
  • The Japanese trade surplus rose in October, US housing data, risk news in the spotlight.

USD/JPY prints 0.10% intraday losses while nearing the intraday low of 104.03 during the early Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair drops the lowest since November 09 as the coronavirus (COVID-19) firms up grip in Tokyo. It’s worth mentioning that the upbeat trade numbers and Japanese policymakers’ readiness to battle the pandemic also favor the sellers off-late.

Covid fears extend beyond the West…

Not only the US and European economies but Japan has also been witnessing negative impacts of the COVID-19 resurgence. Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato Katsunobu recently announced readiness to unveil the highest alert while citing “the recent nationwide surge in coronavirus infections” as the reason behind the move.

As per the latest covid update from the Kyodo News, Tokyo marked an increase of over 50 cases, from 34,888 to 34,931, as of 10:40 PM November 16, 2020 (Japan time).

Elsewhere, the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda announced measures for the regional bank that stay out of the monetary policy’s reach. While also helping the regional banks to combat the pandemic, Japan’s Finance Minister (FinMin) Taro Aso offered subsidies as an option.

It’s worth mentioning that the uncertainty over the US stimulus package also weighs on the risks. That said, Nikkei 225 drops over 0.75% whereas S&P 500 Futures print 0.23% intraday losses by press time.

Talking about the data, Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total for October grew past ¥250 B forecast to ¥872.9 B. Details suggest that the Imports dropped below -9% forecast whereas the Exports recovered from -4.5% market consensus to -0.2% on YoY basis.

Given the lack of major data ahead of the US session, USD/JPY traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalyst for fresh impulse. During the North American session, the second-tier housing data may offer intermediate moves to the pair.

Technical analysis

September low near 104.00 precedes the November 06 high of 103.75 to restrict the near-term downside of USD/JPY.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 104.09
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.11%
Today daily open 104.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.62
Daily SMA50 105.13
Daily SMA100 105.75
Daily SMA200 106.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 104.6
Previous Daily Low 104.07
Previous Weekly High 105.68
Previous Weekly Low 103.2
Previous Monthly High 106.11
Previous Monthly Low 104.03
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 104.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 104.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 103.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 103.76
Daily Pivot Point S3 103.45
Daily Pivot Point R1 104.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 104.82
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD drops further below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD drops further below 0.7300 amid dismal data, covid fears

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300 amid disappointing Australian Q3 Wage Price Index and fresh covid restrictions announced in South Australia. Mounting coronavirus fears lift the demand for the safe-haven US dollar. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY refreshes one week low near 104.00 as virus woes escalate in Tokyo

USD/JPY refreshes one week low near 104.00 as virus woes escalate in Tokyo

USD/JPY drops for the fifth day after stepping back from 105.67 during last week. Tokyo to increase alert level to the highest amid recent surge in covid infections. BOJ’s Kuroda signals further support for regional banks, FinMin also hints economic helps.

USD/JPY News

Gold struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold struggles to snap two-day declines below $1,900

Gold keeps corrective recovery from $1,876.95 as risk dwindles. Virus conditions worsen outside the West, Tokyo to raise alert level. US policymakers stay unclear for the stimulus, Brexit optimism gains momentum.

Gold news

Bitcoin price aiming for $20,000 by the end of November

Bitcoin price aiming for $20,000 by the end of November

Bitcoin price is currently $17,677 after another massive 8% price explosion in the past 24 hours. The flagship cryptocurrency is aiming for a new all-time high as it is facing very little resistance to the upside.

Read more

WTI sees losses following weekly API inventory data but remains broadly underpinned

WTI sees losses following weekly API inventory data but remains broadly underpinned

WTI saw a sudden drop lower following a larger than expected build in weekly private API inventories. The crude complex continues to consolidate within recent intra-day ranges, remaining underpinned by vaccine hopes and OPEC+.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures