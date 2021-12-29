USD/JPY refreshes monthly high and retreats, struggles to find acceptance above 115.00

- A combination of factors pushed USD/JPY to a fresh monthly high during the mid-European session.
- A risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive amid rising US bond yields.
- Bulls struggled to make it through a resistance marked by the top end of an ascending trend channel.
The USD/JPY pair refreshed monthly top during the mid-European session, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 115.00 mark and quickly retreated a few pips thereafter.
Following the previous day's subdued/range-bound price action, the USD/JPY pair attracted fresh buying on Wednesday and prolonged its recent upward trajectory witnessed since the beginning of this month. Despite the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases, signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the major.
The risk-on flow, along with the Fed's hawkish outlook pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher, which acted as a tailwind for the US dollar and provided an additional boost to the USD/JPY pair. Bulls, however, struggled to find acceptance or build on the momentum beyond the key 115.00 psychological mark. A resistance marked by the top boundary of an upward sloping channel extending from monthly swing low capped the upside amid thin year-end trading volumes, warranting some caution before positioning for further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of the November Goods Trade Balance, Wholesale Inventories and Pending Home Sales. The data might do little to provide any meaningful impetus. Hence, traders will take cues from the US bond yields, which will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment will drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|114.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|114.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.77
|Daily SMA50
|113.91
|Daily SMA100
|112.32
|Daily SMA200
|110.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.95
|Previous Daily Low
|114.71
|Previous Weekly High
|114.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|113.33
|Previous Monthly High
|115.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|112.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|114.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|114.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|114.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|114.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|115.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
