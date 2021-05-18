USD/JPY refreshes intraday top above 109.00 on downbeat Japan Q1 GDP

- USD/JPY reverses early Asian losses amid downbeat Japan data, risk-on mood.
- Japan’s Preliminary reading of Q1 GDP drops -1.3% QoQ versus -1.2% forecast, +2.8% prior.
- S&P 500 Futures print mild gains even as risk sentiment dwindles amid covid, inflation jitters.
- Fed’s signals, reflation chatters will provide fresh impulse.
USD/JPY takes the bids around 109.30, reversing the three-day losing streak on Japan’s Q1 GDP release during early Tuesday. Also backing the bulls could be the mildly positive market sentiment as well as a lack of negatives elsewhere.
Japan’s Q1 GDP dropped more than -1.2% QOQ to -1.3% while the Annualized GDP figure slipped beneath -4.6% expected to -5.1% during early Tuesday.
Read: Japan GDP misses expctations by 0.1% QoQ
Although downbeat Japan data recently propelled USD/JPY, risk aversion weighs on the pair prices, due to its risk-barometer status. The market sentiment has been mixed of late as traders seek strong clues to justify the reflation fears while the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep testing the intermediate optimism, mainly emanating from the West.
Also on the risk-negative side could be the headlines from Gaza suggesting further hardships in the Middle East as well as the US-China tension.
Alternatively, the global push for the covid vaccine patent waiver and the US readiness to share more jabs with needy nations join the unlock announcements in the West to favor the optimists.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures consolidate the previous day’s losses while printing 0.16% intraday gains by the press time.
However, the bulls need more clues to justify the latest run-up, which is in lack for Tuesday. As a result, the USD/JPY trades can extend the ongoing bearish trend unless any strong positive surprises pop up.
Technical analysis
A confluence of 10-day and 50-day SMA restricts the USD/JPY pair’s immediate downside around 109.10. Meanwhile, a sustained break of 109.70–80 region becomes necessary for the bulls to retake controls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.17
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|109.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|109.09
|Daily SMA100
|106.96
|Daily SMA200
|105.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.5
|Previous Daily Low
|109.08
|Previous Weekly High
|109.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.35
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.6
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.69
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls seem tired around mid-1.2100s
EUR/USD fades late Monday’s recovery moves while taking rounds to 1.2150 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The quote remains inside the 110-pip trading range but a Doji candlestick and downward sloping Momentum line favor sellers.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
XAU/USD extends rally to multi-month highs after technical breakout
After rising nearly 1% and closing the week on a firm footing on Friday, the XAU/USD pair preserved its bullish momentum on Monday and extended its rally after breaking above the critical 200-day SMA at $1,850. At the moment, the pair is rising 1.3% on a daily basis and trading at its strongest level since early February at $1,866
Litecoin at entry point for new bull rally
Litecoin price came within six points of testing the 2017 high at $420 on May 10 before initiating a notable decline. LTC has reached a vital level that suggests the downside will be limited from price at the time of writing ($262.87). It is the ideal location for the payments token to begin a bottoming process to make another attempt at the all-time high.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms
Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin.