USD/JPY refreshes daily top amid notable USD demand, upside potential seems limited

- USD/JPY gains some positive traction on Thursday and snaps a three-day losing streak.
- Some follow-through USD buying is seen as a key factor lending support to the major.
- Bets for an imminent Fed rate-hike pause and a softer risk tone could cap further gains.
The USD/JPY pair reverses an early North American session dip to sub-131.00 levels and climbs to a fresh daily top in the last hour, snapping a three-day losing streak. The pair moves further away from a one-week low touched on Wednesday and now trades around the 131.65-131.70 region, up nearly 0.30% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) is seen building on the previous day's bounce from over a two-month low and gaining some follow-through traction for the second successive day, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. That said, any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is nearly done with its inflation-fighting rate hikes. In fact, the markets are pricing in an even chance of a 25bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May and the possibility of rate cuts by year-end.
A larger-than-expected rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims comes on the back of the disappointing release of the US ADP report on Wednesday and suggests that the Fed's efforts to cool the labor market could be having some impact. The data lifts bets for an imminent pause in the rate-hiking cycle by the US central bank, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-month low. This, in turn, should hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the closely-watched US monthly employment data on Friday. The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the next policy move by the Fed and drive the USD demand. This, in turn, should help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move for the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.28
|Today daily open
|131.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.52
|Daily SMA50
|133.05
|Daily SMA100
|133.64
|Daily SMA200
|137.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.85
|Previous Daily Low
|130.63
|Previous Weekly High
|133.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.41
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
