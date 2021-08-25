USD/JPY refreshes daily high above 110.00 ahead of US data

- USD/JPY tracks higher on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours.
- US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 as risk sentiment improves.
- Higher US Treasury yields capped the downside for the US dollar.
USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY manages to trade modestly higher as the Japanese Yen struggles to find demand on the domestic COVID-19 situation and risk-positive market environment.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.67, down 0.04 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades near 93.00 with 0.02% losses as investors shrugged off the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant after the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer/BioNTech.
The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade higher at 1.34% with more than 4% gains.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after the news surfaced that Japan’s government plans to expand the coronavirus state of emergency to eight more states, Hokkaido, Miyagi. Gifu, Aichi, Mie, Shiga, Okayama and Hiroshima.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policymaker said the outbreak of COVID-19 infections outpacing the expected pace of economic recovery,
As for now, investors wait for the US Gross Domestic Price (GDP) Index, Corporate Profits, and Initial Jobless Claims to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|110
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|109.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|110.17
|Daily SMA100
|109.65
|Daily SMA200
|107.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.88
|Previous Daily Low
|109.41
|Previous Weekly High
|110.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.12
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
