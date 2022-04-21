USD/JPY: Recovery stalls at 128.50 after BOJ intervenes again

USD/JPY pauses its recovery once again on BOJ’s intervention.

BOJ offered to buy unlimited 10- JGBs at 0.25% while the US dollar rebounds.

Focus shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s appearance for fresh trading impetus.

USD/JPY is fading a spike to 128.48 highs after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened in the bond market to defend the yield cap at 0.25% for another day.

The BOJ offered to buy unlimited 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%, conducting consecutive unlimited fixed-rate purchases for the second day in a row.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 128.28, up 0.32% on the day.

After witnessing a volatile session on Wednesday, traders gear up for another wild ride, as the yen resumes its downtrend after the previous profit-taking rally against the dollar.

The renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields is helping the greenback stage a decent comeback so far this Thursday’s Asian trading. Meanwhile, the pair also benefits from a better market mood, reflective of the 0.36% advance in the S&P 500 futures.

Next of relevance for the major remains the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s appearance at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) event on Thursday for fresh hints on the tightening plans, which will impact the USD valuations, in turn, the USD/JPY pair.

In the meantime, the risk flows and the US dollar price action will continue to remain the key drivers.

USD/JPY Technical levels