USD/JPY: Recovery could be extended above 108.08

Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance posted a deficit of ¥930.4B in April. Meanwhile, the greenback is recovering some ground across the board, with USD/JPY trading around 107.80, as the market sentiment deteriorates, and could accelerate its advance once above 108.08, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik reports.
Key quotes
“April Merchandise Trade Balance came in at ¥-930.4B much worse than anticipated. Exports were down by 21.9% while imports decreased by 7.2%. The preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI came in at 38.4 in May, after printing at 41.9 in April.”
“The US session will bring Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 15, foreseen at 2.4 million, and the preliminary estimates of Markit PMIs for May. Both, Services and Manufacturing output are expected to have bounced, but also to remain well into contraction territory.”
“USD/JPY is developing above all of its moving averages, and with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above the larger ones. [...] Another leg higher could be expected on a break above 108.08, the weekly high.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
