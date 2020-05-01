USD/JPY recovers modestly toward 107, continues to trade in red

- ISM Manufacturing PMI for April came in higher than expected.
- US Dollar Index struggles to recover above 99 on Friday.
- Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on risk aversion.
The USD/JPY pair staged a technical rebound during the American trading hours and rose toward the 107.00 handle but failed to preserve its recovery momentum. As of writing, the pair was down 0.38% on a daily basis at 106.77. With today's drop, the pair remains on track to register its lowest weekly-close since early March.
US PMI data fails to improve market sentiment
Earlier in the day, the data published by the Institue for Supply Management (ISM) showed that the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.5 in April from 49.1 in March. Although this reading came in higher than the market expectation of 36.9, the market sentiment remained sour with Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses.
However, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield reversed its direction and erased its daily losses to help the pair pull away from its lows. Nevertheless, the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback forced the pair to remain in the negative territory.
Other data from the US revealed that Construction Spending surprisingly increased by 0.9% in March to beat analysts' estimate for a decline of 3.5%. There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day and the risk perception is likely to continue to drive the pair's action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|107.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.82
|Daily SMA50
|108.04
|Daily SMA100
|108.77
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.5
|Previous Daily Low
|106.41
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.10 after mixed ISM figures
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, the highest since early April. Worries about the eurozone economy and lack of action from the ECB are ignored. US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.5 but beat expectations. The employment component crashed below 30.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2550 amid Johnson's optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, stable, as UK PM Johnson declared that the coronavirus peak has passed. Speculation about the UK lockdown and US data are in play.
Forex Today: Warnings from tech and Trump dampen mood, boost dollar, US data, lockdowns eyed
The market mood has worsened amid fears of further US-Sino decoupling and fears about companies' earnings. Stocks are down the dollar is on the rise, especially against commodity currencies...
Gold: Recovers early lost ground to 1-1/2-week lows, back around $1685 level
Gold added to the overnight losses below the $1690 horizontal support and remained under some selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Friday.
WTI rebound capped below $22.00 a barrel
The recent WTI bounce is stalling below the 22.05 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four chart. Since the oil market remains in a strong bear trend it remains to be seen if the above-mentioned barrier can be overcome.