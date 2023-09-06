USD/JPY recovers modest intraday losses, climbs back to YTD peak near 147.75-80 region

- USD/JPY attracts some dip-buying on Wednesday and stands tall near the YTD peak.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence, a bullish USD continue to act as a tailwind for the pair.
- Intervention fears could benefit the JPY and hold back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The USD/JPY pair reverses an Asian session dip to the 147.35 area and climbs back close to its highest level since November 2022 touched the previous day. Spot prices currently trade around the 147.80 region, though lack bullish conviction amid fears of further jawboning by Japanese authorities.
In fact, Japan's top currency diplomat Masato Kanda was out with a verbal intervention earlier today and said that authorities won't rule out any options if speculative moves in the currency market persist. Apart from this, the cautious market mood, undermined by concerns about the worsening economic conditions in China, drives some haven flows towards the Japanese Yen (JPY) and exerts some downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The worries resurfaced after a private survey showed on Tuesday that business activity in China's services sector expanded at its slowest pace in eight months.
Furthermore, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo downplayed the possibility of any changes to the US tariffs imposed on China by the Trump administration until the ongoing review by the US Treasury is complete. This further tempers investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefits the JPY. That said, a more dovish stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) keeps a lid on the JPY and limits the downside for the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative interest rates and is expected to stick to its super-easy monetary policy stance.
Moreover, BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura indicated recently that it was premature to tighten monetary policy as recent increases in inflation were mostly driven by higher import costs rather than wage gains. This comes after BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the underlying inflation remains a bit below the 2% target, ensuring the status quo until next summer and marking a big divergence in comparison to the Federal Reserve's (Fed) hawkish outlook. In fact, the markets are still pricing in the possibility of one more 25 bps Fed rate hike move by the end of this year.
The view that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and allows the US Dollar (USD) to stand tall near a six-month peak touched on Tuesday. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any meaningful corrective decline might still be seen as a buying opportunity. Traders now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the ISM Services PMI, which will influence the USD and provide a fresh impetus to the pair later during the early North American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.7
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|147.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.8
|Daily SMA50
|143.36
|Daily SMA100
|140.78
|Daily SMA200
|136.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|147.8
|Previous Daily Low
|146.41
|Previous Weekly High
|147.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.44
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.92
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|148.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|148.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
