USD/JPY recovers further from multi-month lows, moves closer to 103.00 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY stages a modest recovery from multi-month lows set earlier this Wednesday.
  • The underlying bullish tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
  • The prevalent USD selling bias might cap gains as the focus shifts to FOMC minutes.

The USD/JPY pair edged higher through the first half of the European session and refreshed daily tops, around the 102.85-90 region in the last hour.

Having refreshed multi-month lows, around the 102.60 region, the pair staged a modest recovery on Wednesday and has now recovered a part of the previous day's losses. The uptick could be solely attributed to some short-covering and is likely to remain limited amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias.

Increasing bets for a Democrat victory in a crucial US Senate runoff elections in the state of Georgia raised expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus package. A Democrat-led Senate is expected to have a big impact on the incoming US President Joe Biden's ability to pursue his preferred economic policies.

Meanwhile, expectations of larger government borrowing continued pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield back above the 1.0% mark for the first time since March. This, along with hopes for a strong economic recovery in 2021 and the underlying bullish tone in the financial markets, provided a modest lift to the USD/JPY pair.

On the other hand, the greenback languished near two-and-half-year lows amid the likelihood of more US financial aid and speculations that the Fed will keep rates lower for a longer period. Hence, the key focus will remain on Wednesday's release of the latest FOMC monetary policy meeting minutes, due later during the US session.

This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair has bottomed out in the near-term and positioning for any further recovery. In the meantime, traders are likely to take cues from the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the ADP report on private-sector employment.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 102.86
Today Daily Change 0.16
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 102.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.54
Daily SMA50 104.05
Daily SMA100 104.81
Daily SMA200 106
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 103.19
Previous Daily Low 102.6
Previous Weekly High 103.9
Previous Weekly Low 102.96
Previous Monthly High 104.75
Previous Monthly Low 102.88
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.83
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.97
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 102.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 103.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 103.42
Daily Pivot Point R3 103.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP

EUR/USD holds gains as Dems lead in Georgia, ahead of ADP NFP

EUR/USD is trading just below 1.2350, the highest since 2018 as the safe-haven dollar is falling. Democrats are leading Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD extends recovery amid dollar weakness, ahead of data

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3650, extending its recovery. The dollar is down as Democrats lead in Georgia. UK PMIs, the US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls, a speech from BOE Governor Bailey, and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed. 

GBP/USD News

Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold refreshes two-month tops, challenges 61.8% Fibo. level

Gold reversed an early dip and turned positive for the third consecutive session. Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders. Any meaningful dip towards the $1930 area might be seen as a buying opportunity.

Gold news

Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around

Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around

Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.

Read more

US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up

US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures