USD/JPY recovers from opening TRY led bearish gap

- USD/JPY recovers from the opening gap offer related to TRY volatility.
- Bulls step in to bring the pair back to flat for the day so far.
At 108.89, USD/JPY is currently trading flat on the day following a rebound from the opening gap lows of 108.57 to a high of 108.93.
Volatility has kicked in following President Tayyip Erdogan decision to replace Turkey's hawkish central bank governor with a like-minded critic of high-interest rates.
The yen spiked at the open on speculation that Japanese individual investors who have been buying the Turkey lira recently for its high rates would be forced to cut losses and close out their positions.
Concerns that the events in Turkey will cause disruptions in other financial markets have also fulled a bid in the greenback due to its status as a safe-harbour currency.
Meanwhile, US treasury yields were mixed in Friday’s session.
The Federal Reserve's chair, Jerome Powell, ha been vocally dovish of late which has seen the 2-year government bond yield in decline.
Powell reiterated in an interview that while the outlook for the economy has improved, the central bank plans to continue supporting the recovery:
“The recovery is far from complete, so at the Fed we will continue to provide the economy with the support that it needs for as long as it takes...I truly believe that we will emerge from this crisis stronger and better, as we have done so often before," Powell explained.
Fed speakers cone back to the markets this week.
''The many speakers will inevitably send mixed signals on how "patient" the Fed should/will be as the economy strengthens, although they are likely to be in agreement that actual—not just forecast—improvement is needed before the exit process starts. The chair made the case for patience last week, reinforcing the signal from the dot plot,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Meanwhile, the long end yields have moved higher following the Fed announcement that the Supplementary Leverage Ratio exemption, which allowed banks to hold treasuries without holding required amounts of capital, is set to expire on 31st March.
As for the Bank of Japan, the central bank has increased the range by which it authorizes long-term rates to revolve, albeit maintaining a dovish stance.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|108.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.69
|Daily SMA50
|105.81
|Daily SMA100
|104.9
|Daily SMA200
|105.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.13
|Previous Daily Low
|108.61
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.61
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.1
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears keep control from double top
EUR/USD bulls seeking an upside correction from the next daily support. Bears are in control from a longer-term perspective. The euro has been under pressure since making a double top on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3820 support confluence with eyes on early February low
GBP/USD drops towards three-week-old support line, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of February run-up amid bearish MACD. Early February’s horizontal support lures the bears, bulls need decisive break above 1.4000 for fresh entry.
Bitcoin bears await confirmation to recall sub-$50,000 levels
Bitcoin bulls seem tiring as the quote wavers around $57,750 during early Monday. The cryptocurrency major teases a bearish chart formation, rising wedge, which becomes critical to follow, if confirmed, near the top.
Roblox (RBLX): Valuation too high to buy but Stifel says $85 target
Roblox shares launched on the stock market on Wednesday, March 10. RBLX shares were immediately targetted by retail traders. Roblox user numbers grew considerably during lockdown.