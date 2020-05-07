USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood

- USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low.
- US dollar gains the bid amid trade war fears, Tokyo traders catching up after a long break.
- Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
While extending recovery moves from the seven-week-low, USD/JPY takes the bids to 106.25 as Tokyo opens for the first time in a week. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears.
Trade war fears, hopes of US economic restart favor the greenback…
Trade rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, coupled with the signs of another step-in the Hong Kong-China affair, seems to weigh on the market’s risk-tone sentiment off-late. Also weighing on the risks could be the White House statement conveying “frustration and disappointment” from trade relations with China.
To portray the risk-off sentiment, US 10-year Treasury yields drop from three-week high to 0.687%, down 2.6 basis points (bps) whereas Japan’s NIKKEI flashes 0.30% loss to 19,530 amid initial trading.
In addition to the risk aversion wave, the US dollar gains bids from increasing hope of the economic restart after the lockdown. US President Trump recently pushed harder for the wheels to run again as he suggested focusing on post-crisis economic restoration while winding down the coronavirus (COVID-19) task force team.
Even if Japanese traders fail to provide noticeable moves during their week-start trades, virus/trade headlines will be the key for near-term direction. On the economic calendar, BOE-led “Super Thursday”, coupled with the US Jobless Claims, can keep markets active.
Technical analysis
A monthly resistance line, currently around 107.15, becomes an important upside barrier for the buyers. On the contrary, a three-week-old falling trend line, at 106.00 now, quickly followed by March 10 top near 105.90, seems to limit the pair’s immediate declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|106.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.37
|Daily SMA50
|107.7
|Daily SMA100
|108.65
|Daily SMA200
|108.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.63
|Previous Daily Low
|105.99
|Previous Weekly High
|107.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.36
|Previous Monthly High
|109.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.88
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When are Aussie/China Trade Balance data and how could they affect AUD/USD?
Thursday morning in Asia is likely to be a busy affair for the AUD/USD pair traders. Any upbeat Trade Balance figures may offer immediate upside to the AUD/USD pair but could escalate the US-China tussle and may weigh on the quote afterward.
USD/JPY recovers from 106.00 as Tokyo begins the trading week amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY bounces off the seven-week low. The pair’s recent bounce could be attributed to the broad US dollar strength amid trade war fears. Virus updates, US-China headlines will be the key ahead of the busy day post-Asia.
Gold consolidates with buyers buying the dips
Gold bulls buying the dips as geopolitical backdrop improves for safe-haven trades. US administration strengthened its belief that the origins of the virus are related to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.
WTI drops below $24.00, 50-HMA on the spotlight
Having failed to extend the bounce off 50-HMA, WTI June Futures down 1.20% on a day, amid the initial few minutes of Thursday’s trading. A seven-day-old ascending trend line adds to the support. Buyers look for entry beyond the immediate resistance line.
US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Priced in disaster
Americans continued to be laid off from their jobs at a record pace as the shutdown of commercial life reaches further and further into labor market spreading disruption throughout the US economy.