USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

   •  Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand.
   •  A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery.
   •  Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

The USD/JPY pair managed to reverse an early European session dip to near two-week lows and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around mid-109.00s.

After yesterday's positive move, the pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Tuesday. A slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment underpinned the Japanese Yen's and exerted some downward pressure on the major.

The bearish pressure intensified in the wake of a free fall in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, yields on the benchmark 10-year US government bond fell to its lowest level since Oct. 2017 and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 109.20.

However, an intraday recovery in the European equity markets, coupled with a pickup in the US Dollar demand helped stall the intraday slide, rather turned out to be key factors behind the pair's modest intraday recovery of around 25-30 pips.

It would now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the attempted bounce is still seen as a selling opportunity amid a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions and rising risk of a full-blown trade war between the world's two largest economies. 

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.44
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 109.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.2
Daily SMA50 110.9
Daily SMA100 110.56
Daily SMA200 111.41
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.59
Previous Daily Low 109.28
Previous Weekly High 110.68
Previous Weekly Low 109.27
Previous Monthly High 112.4
Previous Monthly Low 110.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.47
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.4
Daily Pivot Point S1 109.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 109.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 109.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.63
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

Editors' pick

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as leaders meet to decide top EU jobs

EUR/USD trades below 1.1200 as EU leaders prepare to divvy up top jobs, including ECB President. The US-Sino trade war persists. US consumer confidence beat with 134.1 points. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD trades below 1.2700 amid political uncertainty

GBP/USD is below 1.2700. Labour now supports a second referendum while the ten Conservative contenders harden their Brexit stance after the dismal results for both parties.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to near 2-week lows

Intraday recovery in equities undermines JPY’s safe-haven demand. A modest USD uptick further collaborates to the intraday recovery. Traders now eye US consumer confidence data for a fresh impetus.

USD/JPY News

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

The Evolution of Three Issues are Key in the Week Ahead

As May winds down, the light economic calendar will allow investors to take their cues from the evolution of three disruptive forces--trade, Brexit and the US economy.  With actions against Huawei and possibly a handful of Chinese surveillance equipment producers, the US raised the stakes.

Read more

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

Gold: Gold tumbles down to $1,277, fully reversing the gains – levels to watch

The price of gold is dropping sharply to around $1,277, around $8 on the day and falling back to levels that were seen last week. The sell-off in the precious metal is not correlated to any other market movement. 

Gold News

eur/gbp

central banks

eur/usd

gbp/usd

usd/jpy

aud/usd

Signatures

bitcoin

ethereum

ripple

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  