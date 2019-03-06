USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to 4-1/2 month lows, steadily climbs to session tops

By Haresh Menghani

   •  A modest USD rebound helped find some support ahead of 108.00 handle.
   •  Bullish traders shrug off a follow-through downfall in the US bond yields.

The USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 4-1/2 month low and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.35-40 region.

The US President Donald Trump's surprise move on Thursday to impose tariffs on Mexican goods fueled fears of a global economic slowdown and continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand. 

The pair added to last week's steep decline and dropped to its lowest level since mid-Jan. during the Asian session on Monday, albeit a modest US Dollar rebound helped ease the bearish pressure, at least for the time being.

The pair managed to find some support ahead of the 108.00 handle, with bulls shrugging off the prevailing risk-off environment and a follow-through weakness in the US Treasury bond yields.

It, however, remains to be seen if the recovery is backed by any genuine buying or is solely led by some short-covering move amid near-term oversold conditions, especially after Friday's intraday slump of 130-pips.

Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.36
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 108.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.77
Daily SMA50 110.78
Daily SMA100 110.59
Daily SMA200 111.38
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.62
Previous Daily Low 108.23
Previous Weekly High 109.93
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 111.71
Previous Monthly Low 108.23
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 109.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.32
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.41
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.19
Daily Pivot Point R2 110.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 110.58

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

EUR/USD settles around 1.1240, holds at 3-week highs

The EUR/USD pair traded as high as 1.1261 Monday, as softer-than-expected manufacturing output alongside Fed's Bullard comments, opening doors for a rate cut in the US, triggered a dollar's sell-off.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2670 amid fewer fresh catalysts

Despite mostly holding its earlier strength, GBP/USD refrains from further advances as it seesaws near 1.2670 during early Tuesday. The Cable gave little importance to the UK manufacturing PMI’s drop to the lowest since 2016 .

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY bears testing below 108 handle towards 107.27 61.8% Fibonacci target

USD/JPY remains immedaitely offered while below the 20-D SMA and the near term downtrend at 109.92 higher up.

USD/JPY News

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: Rate reduction expected

The Reserve Bank of Australia will announce its decision on interest rates at 2:30 pm AEST am in Sydney, Australia, 4:30 am GMT and 12:30am EDT Tuesday June 4th.

Read more

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold: bears look for pull back to 1297/98

Gold has extended above channels resistance. Gold broke the 25th March highs at 1323, scoring a high of 1328 overnight. 1297 comes in as a compelling downside target being the 50% Fibo retracement of the late April and early May double-bottom swing lows to recent spike high.

Gold News

