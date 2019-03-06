USD/JPY recovers early lost ground to 4-1/2 month lows, steadily climbs to session tops

• A modest USD rebound helped find some support ahead of 108.00 handle.
• Bullish traders shrug off a follow-through downfall in the US bond yields.
The USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 4-1/2 month low and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.35-40 region.
The US President Donald Trump's surprise move on Thursday to impose tariffs on Mexican goods fueled fears of a global economic slowdown and continued benefitting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand.
The pair added to last week's steep decline and dropped to its lowest level since mid-Jan. during the Asian session on Monday, albeit a modest US Dollar rebound helped ease the bearish pressure, at least for the time being.
The pair managed to find some support ahead of the 108.00 handle, with bulls shrugging off the prevailing risk-off environment and a follow-through weakness in the US Treasury bond yields.
It, however, remains to be seen if the recovery is backed by any genuine buying or is solely led by some short-covering move amid near-term oversold conditions, especially after Friday's intraday slump of 130-pips.
Moving ahead, Monday's US economic docket - highlighting the release of ISM manufacturing PMI, will now be looked upon for some fresh trading impetus later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.36
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|108.28
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.77
|Daily SMA50
|110.78
|Daily SMA100
|110.59
|Daily SMA200
|111.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.62
|Previous Daily Low
|108.23
|Previous Weekly High
|109.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.8
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
