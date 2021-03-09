USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, flat-lined below 109.00 mark

- USD/JPY reversed the early European session dip to the vicinity of mid-108.00s.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and extended some support.
- Retreating US bond yields, weaker USD, overbought conditions might cap gains.
The USD/JPY pair quickly recovered around 30 pips from the early European session lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 108.85 region.
The pair witnessed some intraday selling and retreated around 65-70 pips from the 109.20-25 region, or the highest level since June 2020 amid a broad-based US dollar weakness. A sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields prompted the USD bulls to take some profits off the table, which, in turn, exerted some pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
However, a combination of factors helped limit any further losses, rather assisted the USD/JPY pair to attract some dip-buying just ahead of mid-108.00s. The safe-haven Japanese yen continues to be weighed down by the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets amid growing optimism over a strong global economic recovery from the pandemic.
The JPY was further undermined by Tuesday's disappointing domestic data, which showed that the economy expanded at a slower pace than initially reported during the fourth quarter of 2020. Adding to this, Household spending slumped 6.1% in January and suggested that the economy might have again hit a roadblock in the January-March quarter.
That said, extremely overstretched conditions on the daily chart warrants caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. This might further hold traders from placing fresh bullish positions and lead to some consolidative price action around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|108.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.09
|Daily SMA50
|104.83
|Daily SMA100
|104.54
|Daily SMA200
|105.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.94
|Previous Daily Low
|108.28
|Previous Weekly High
|108.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.37
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD clings to strong recovery gains above $1700 mark
Gold witnessed a short-covering bounce and recovered the overnight losses to multi-month lows. A sharp pullback in the US bond yields undermined the USD and remained supportive of the move.
Dogecoin bulls relentlessly push for gains beyond $0.07
Dogecoin finally broke out of the symmetrical triangle discussed multiple times last week. The 'Meme Coin' has been yearning for recovery to all-time highs and perhaps a breakout above $0.1.
US Dollar Index comes under pressure and retest 92.00
The upside momentum in the greenback appears somewhat dented and drag the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the 92.00 neighbourhood.