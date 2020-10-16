USD/JPY recovers early lost ground, back around 105.40 region post-US data

- The emergence of some fresh selling around the USD exerted pressure on USD/JPY.
- The USD gained some respite following the release of upbeat US Retail Sales data.
- Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and further extended some support.
The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip to the 105.20-15 region and moved to the top end of its daily trading range following the release of US monthly retail sales figures.
The pair met with some fresh supply on the last trading day of the week and eroded a part of the previous day's goodish bounce from the vicinity of the key 105.00 psychological mark. The emergence of some fresh selling around the US dollar was seen as a key factor exerting pressure on the USD/JPY pair.
The USD gained some traction in reaction to stronger-than-expected US Retail Sales data. In fact, the headline sales unexpectedly recorded a strong growth of 1.9% in September. Adding to this, Core Retail Sales and the closely watched Retail Sales Control Group also came in better-than-expected, albeit provided some respite to the USD bulls.
Apart from this, indications of a strong opening in the US equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and further contributed to the USD/JPY pair’s intraday bounce of around 20 pips. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, warranting some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Friday's US economic docket also features the release of Industrial Production data and the preliminary estimate of the October Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. Given that the focus remains on developments surrounding additional US fiscal stimulus, the data is unlikely to provide any impetus and pass largely unnoticed.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|105.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.42
|Daily SMA200
|107.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.49
|Previous Daily Low
|105.07
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales beat estimates by 1.9% in October and hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
Gold steadily moves back above $1910 level, fresh session tops
Gold quickly reversed an early European session dip to the $1903 region and has now moved back to the top end of its daily trading range.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.