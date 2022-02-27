USD/JPY recovers back into the green following huge opening gap

- USD/JPY recovers from the opening bearish gap as markets are mixed on the Ukraine crisis.
- Headlines from the weekend offer something both the bears and bulls.
USD/JPY opened at 115.14 and moments later, the pair has recovered to print a high of 115.78 on news that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and Russia would conduct the first diplomatic talks since the Kremlin-launched invasion.
However, this comes on the back of Russian President Vladimir Putin stating on Sunday that he had put his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, attributing the move to "aggressive statements" from the West against Russia. The White House called the order an example of "manufacturing threats that don't exist."
The Pentagon has criticized Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on high alert as "unnecessary" and "escalatory," but remains confident that the United States and NATO will be able to defend themselves, according to a senior defence official.
In other news from the weekend, the Kremlin's access to its sizable foreign currency reserves in the West will be cut off some as the West decides to block Russian banks from the SWIFT financial messaging system.
Meanwhile, the week ahead will be important for financial markets considering the economic data slated. In particular, US Nonfarm Payrolls will be of interest. ''Employment likely continued to recover in February following an unexpectedly strong Jan report—despite the Omicron-led surge in COVID cases,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
''We expect some of that boost to fizzle, though to still firm job growth pace. Seasonal adjustments were a factor last month and they will likely play a role again in Feb. We expect wage growth to slow to a still strong 0.5% MoM pace.''
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|115.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|115.22
|Daily SMA50
|114.94
|Daily SMA100
|114.39
|Daily SMA200
|112.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.76
|Previous Daily Low
|115.15
|Previous Weekly High
|115.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.41
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|114.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|116.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD gaps down to print fresh lows for 2022 on stark concerns over the Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD falls to fresh lows for 2022 following weekend headlines surrounding the Ukraine crisis. There are also prospects of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia but there is no full picture on this as of yet. However, there are hopes of peace talks that balances out the nuclear noise in the markets.
GBP/USD tumbles towards 1.3300 ahead of Putin’s nuclear deterrent on Ukraine
GBP/USD has opened on a gap down note below 1.3350 on Putin’s nuclear deterrent on Ukraine. The expectations of a recession in Europe have set a negative undertone in the market. The Russian-Ukraine negotiations may provide fresh impetus to investors.
Gold: Volatility to continue as investors stay on edge Premium
Gold fell sharply after surging above $1,970 and ended the week in negative territory. The near-term technical outlook remains bullish as long as $1,870 support holds. A prolonged Russia-Ukraine war could help the yellow metal gain traction.
Bitcoin sellers approach $36,300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis
BTC/USD stays pressured around short-term key support after three-week downtrend. Bear cross, downbeat oscillators keep sellers hopeful around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Five-week-old ascending trend line support may test the bears nearby horizontal line.
Risk-off start to week: Russia's Putin puts nuclear deterrence forces on high alert
In the latest escalation to the Ukraine crisis, Russia's Vladimir Putin has been reported to order his military to put Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert. The Guardian reports: ''The Russian leader is prepared to resort to the most extreme level of brinkmanship in his effort to achieve victory in Ukraine.''