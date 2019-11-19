USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

- Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday.
- Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.
The USD/JPY pair has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.65 region.
Having failed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and a subsequent intraday pullback in the previous session, the pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and was being weighed down by persistent US-China trade uncertainty.
Focus remains on trade developments
CNBC reported on Monday that Chinese officials are pessimistic that a trade deal will be signed with the United States. This comes on the back of the US President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back tariffs and provided a goodish lift to traditional safe-haven assets.
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure. However, signs of stability in the equity markets, coupled with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit further losses, rather rebound around 20 pips daily lows.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the attempted move up or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as market participants now look forward to the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – for a fresh impetus.
Apart from this, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might further influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities later during the North-American session on Tuesday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|108.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.76
|Daily SMA50
|108.24
|Daily SMA100
|107.7
|Daily SMA200
|109
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.08
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|109.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.23
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.54
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s
Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.