USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday.
  • Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.

The USD/JPY pair has managed to recover a major part of its early lost ground and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 108.65 region.
 
Having failed to find acceptance above the very important 200-day SMA and a subsequent intraday pullback in the previous session, the pair witnessed some follow-through selling on Tuesday and was being weighed down by persistent US-China trade uncertainty.

Focus remains on trade developments

CNBC reported on Monday that Chinese officials are pessimistic that a trade deal will be signed with the United States. This comes on the back of the US President Donald Trump’s reluctance to roll back tariffs and provided a goodish lift to traditional safe-haven assets.
 
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar demand exerted some additional downward pressure. However, signs of stability in the equity markets, coupled with a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit further losses, rather rebound around 20 pips daily lows.
 
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to capitalize on the attempted move up or meets with some fresh supply at higher levels as market participants now look forward to the US housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts – for a fresh impetus.
 
Apart from this, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members might further influence the USD price dynamics and contribute towards producing some short-term trading opportunities later during the North-American session on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.64
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 108.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.76
Daily SMA50 108.24
Daily SMA100 107.7
Daily SMA200 109
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.08
Previous Daily Low 108.51
Previous Weekly High 109.3
Previous Weekly Low 108.23
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.41
Daily Pivot Point S2 108.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.31
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.54

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty

EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s

Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.

USD/JPY News

Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery

Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery

Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.

Gold News

China Walking Back Trade Deal

China Walking Back Trade Deal

Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures