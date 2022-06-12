USD/JPY records a fresh two-decade high at 134.70 ahead of hawkish Fed and neutral BOJ

- USD/JPY has registered a fresh two-decade high at 134.70 as investors see extreme hawkish Fed policy.
- Soaring inflation and the upbeat NFPs have opened doors for a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed.
- The BOJ is expected to keep policy unchanged and end the prudent monetary policy approach.
The USD/JPY pair has surpassed the last week's high at 134.55 and has registered a fresh two-decade high at 134.70 at open. The asset witnessed some offers while attempting to record a fresh new two-decade high earlier.
Higher odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy to be announced on Wednesday have bolstered the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY has crossed the last week’s high at 104.21 and is expected to print more gains as higher US Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers have raised odds of a 75 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Fed.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics has reported the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8.6% on annual basis, much higher than the estimates of 8.3%. Also, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) were upbeat as the US economy added 390K jobs in May. Higher inflation and US NFP have opened the doors for the 75 bps rate hike announcement by the Fed. Although Fed Chair Jerome Powell stated that a 75 bps rate hike is not into our consideration, but considering the fresh inflationary pressures and the upbeat NFPs, the Fed may be required to consider a bumper rate hike announcement.
On the Tokyo front, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will announce the interest rate decision on Friday. As per the market consensus, the BOJ is expected to maintain the status quo and will keep the interest rates unchanged. Although, a prudent monetary policy may be concluded this time and the BOJ would shift to a neutral stance on the monetary policy.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|134.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.67
|Daily SMA50
|128.48
|Daily SMA100
|122.69
|Daily SMA200
|117.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.48
|Previous Daily Low
|133.36
|Previous Weekly High
|134.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.43
|Previous Monthly High
|131.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.36
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
