USD/JPY rebounds toward 107.50 following four-day losing streak

- USD/JPY recovers after dropping to a fresh monthly low of 106.57.
- Wall Street looks to open sharply higher following Thursday's plunge.
- US Dollar Index stays relatively calm below 97.00.
The USD/JPY pair closed the first four days of the week in the negative territory and lost nearly 300 pips during that period. After touching its lowest level in a month at 106.57 on Thursday, the pair reversed its direction and was last seen gaining 0.5% on the day at 107.38.
With the flight-to-safety remaining as the primary driver of the financial markets, the JPY continued to gather strength against its peers. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield lost nearly 30% from Monday to Thursday to reflect the risk-off environment. Additionally, Wall Street's main indexes suffered heavy losses on resurfacing worries over a second coronavirus wave hitting the US economy.
Focus shifts to Wall Street
Although the greenback outperformed its risk-sensitive rivals such as the EUR, GBP and the AUD, it struggled to remain resilient against the JPY. On Friday, the market mood seems to have improved modestly but risky high-yielding assets are likely to remain fragile in the near-term.
Later in the session, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Investors will keep a close eye on the performance of major equity indexes in the US as well.
Meanwhile, the Japanese parliament announced on Friday that it approved an extra budget worth JPY31.9 trillion to fund the coronavirus stimulus package. Nevertheless, the market reaction to this development was muted.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.50
|Today daily open
|106.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.87
|Daily SMA50
|107.64
|Daily SMA100
|108.21
|Daily SMA200
|108.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.24
|Previous Daily Low
|106.57
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.55
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.87
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading above 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
GBP/USD tops 1.26, shrugging off weak UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.26, as markets are trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
Crypto scary movie on the panel
At the same time that the bears on Wall Street showed their ability to break the irrational euphoria, some selling appeared in a crypto market that had already been pointing to a rapid fall for days, allowing it to emerge from the lethargy in which it was.
Gold: Steadily climbs to $1740 level, closer to overnight swing highs
Gold attracted some dip-buying on Friday. The uptick reinforced the $1722-20 pivotal support and assisted the commodity to reverse the previous day's modest losses. The intraday positive move seemed rather unaffected by a solid rebound in the global equity markets.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.