USD/JPY rebounds to 108 area despite falling US stocks

- Wall Street opened lower on Monday and continue to push lower.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 3%.
- US Dollar Index climbs above 98.50 in the second half of the day.
The USD/JPY started the week under pressure as reports of drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil facilities triggered an intense flight-to-safety during the Asian trading hours. In the second half of the day, however, the broad-based USD strength allowed the pair to stage a rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.05% on the day at 108.00.
Crude oil prices rose sharply on this development and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is now trading above $61, adding more than 11% on a daily basis. Concerns over the potential negative impact of surging crude oil prices on the global economic growth ramped up the demand for traditional safe-havens on Monday.
The 10-year US Treasury T-bond yield is now losing more than 3% on the day while Wall Street's three main indexes are all down around 0.5% to confirm the dismal market mood.
Greenback gathers strength on Monday
Despite the souring sentiment, however, the JPY struggles to outperform the Greenback as the heavy selling pressure surrounding major European currencies such as the EUR and the GBP allowed the currency to gather strength. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD's value against a basket of six major currencies, recovered all of last week's losses today and was last up 0.8% on the day at 98.65.
Meanwhile, the only data from the US today showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector in the NY area expanded at a softer pace than expected with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey's headline General Business Conditions Index falling to 2 in September from 4.8 in August.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases from Japan during the Asian session and the risk perception is likely to continue to impact the pair's trading action.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.04
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|108.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.15
|Daily SMA100
|108.12
|Daily SMA200
|109.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.26
|Previous Daily Low
|107.91
|Previous Weekly High
|108.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.76
|Previous Monthly High
|109.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, below pre-ECB levels
The EUR/USD pair is piercing the 1.1000 figure amid persistent demand for the greenback in a risk-averse environment. Trade tensions between the US and the EU and oil´s production disruption behind the run to safety.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.2400 on a stronger dollar, Brexit news
The GBP/USD pair is under pressure not only because a stronger dollar, but also due to headlines indicating no progress in UK-EU negotiations after PM Johnson met with his Luxembourg counterpart.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold consolidates daily gains, just above $1500 mark
Gold held steady above the key $1500 psychological mark through the mid-European session on Monday and was seen consolidating the weekly bullish gap of around 1%.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.