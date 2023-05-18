USD/JPY rebounds sharply above 138.60 despite Japan’s Inflation accelerates

- USD/JPY has shown a solid recovery above 138.60 despite higher-than-projected Japan inflation.
- Japan’s National headline CPI jumped to 3.5% while core CPI accelerated to 4.1%.
- Market sentiment is quite upbeat amid optimism for US debt-ceiling raise.
The USD/JPY pair has rebounded firmly to near 138.68 as the Statistics Bureau of Japan has reported higher-than-anticipated inflation numbers (April). National headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 3.5% from the prior release of 3.2% while the street was anticipating a deceleration to 2.5%. Core CPI that excludes food and energy prices accelerated to 4.1% vs. the consensus of 3.4% and the former release of 3.8%.
Despite a jump in Japan’s inflation, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would favor a continuation of ultra-dovish monetary policy to keep inflation steadily above 2% for a longer period.
Earlier this week, Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed a decent rise in Q1 numbers. Preliminary Q1 GDP accelerated by 0.4% vs. the estimates of 0.1%. In the last quarter, the GDP growth remained stagnant. Japan’s Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto cited “Economy likely to continue moderate pickup ahead due to improving sentiment, wage hikes and strong corporate appetite for investment.
Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have continued their two-day winning performance in the Asian session, portraying a strong risk appetite of the market participants. The rationale behind the positive market sentiment is the optimism for the US debt-ceiling raise as related parties have admitted that there is no alternative to escalating the US borrowing cap to avoid a default by the US Treasury in addressing obligated payments.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is struggling in extending its rally further above 103.63, however, the upside seems favored as investors are anticipating that more liquidity flush into the United States economy through an increase in the US borrowing limit could cause a rebound in inflation and might force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates further.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.55
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|137.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.16
|Daily SMA50
|133.75
|Daily SMA100
|133.01
|Daily SMA200
|137.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.71
|Previous Daily Low
|136.31
|Previous Weekly High
|135.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.74
|Previous Monthly High
|136.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD picks up with Powell, regains 1.0800
EUR/USD resumed its advance as Fed's Powell notes rates may not have to rise as far as otherwise due to tightened bank credit conditions. Odds for a rate hike in June plunge as investors add to speculation a rate cut will come later this year.
GBP/USD peaks near 1.2500, retains gains
GBP/USD neared 1.2500, and currently trades in the 1.2460 region as the US Dollar turned lower on Powell's comments. Federal Reserve Chairman repeated inflation remains high, but acknowledged the banking crisis limits their manoeuvre capacity.
XAU/USD accelerates north as mood sours, trades above $1,970
Gold price picked up with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on monetary policy, as stock markets take a turn to the south, reflecting a dismal sentiment. US Dollar under pressure against all other rivals.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
G7 leader summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person
EU Mid-Market Update: G7 Leader Summit takes place in Japan with Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits it in-person; German DAX index tests record-high for 1st time since Jan 2022.