USD/JPY rebounds from two-month lows to the 109.70 area

- Yen drops sharply as US yields soar on American hours.
- Dollar gains ground and trims losses, DXY up by 0.24%.
The USD/JPY turned decisively higher for the day after, rising sharply from two-month lows near 108.70 to 109.67. It is hovering around 109.50, having the best day in two weeks, facing resistance around the 100-day simple moving average at 109.60.
Comments from Fed’s Clarida boost USD
A lower-than-expected reading of the ADP private employment report earlier on Wednesday sent the greenback to the downside. USD/JPY bottomed at 108.69, the lowest level in two months. It then bounced sharply, supported by Fed’s Clarida comments and ISM service sector data.
The July ISM service sector came in at 64.1, surpassing expectations. Around the same time, Fed Vice Chair Clarida offered hawkish comments. He said the economy could warrant interest rate hikes by early 2023.
Minutes after, the US dollar jumped across the board, erasing most of its losses. The DXY turned positive, and it is up by 0.24%. Treasuries tumbled in a few minutes. The US 10-year yield rose from a monthly low at 1.12% to 1.21%, boosting the dollar and weakening the Japanese yen.
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|109.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.96
|Daily SMA50
|110.1
|Daily SMA100
|109.6
|Daily SMA200
|107.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.34
|Previous Daily Low
|108.88
|Previous Weekly High
|110.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.36
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.37
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off the highs after ISM beat
EUR/USD is retreating from the highs near 1.19 after the ISM Services PMI smashed estimates with 64.1 points. Earlier, the pair advanced in response to the weak ADP Nonfarm Payrolls. The Fed's Richard Clarida said he sees risks to his outlook to the upside.
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3930 but holding onto most gains The ISM Services PMI beat estimates while the ADP jobs report missed. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision and cheering the UK's progress against covid.