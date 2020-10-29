USD/JPY rebounds from multi-week lows, lacks follow-through amid weaker risk sentiment

- USD/JPY managed to find some support near 104.00 mark amid broad-based USD strength.
- The USD stood tall after data showed that the US economy grew 33.1% in July-Sept. quarter.
- A fresh leg down in the equity markets underpinned the safe-haven JPY and capped gains.
The USD/JPY pair managed to rebound around 30 pips from multi-week lows and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the 104.30 region.
The pair stalled its intraday slide and witness some intraday short-covering move from the vicinity of September monthly swing lows support, around the 104.00 mark. The US dollar added to its recent strong gains amid growing worries about the potential economic impact of new restrictions to curb the second wave of COVID-19 infections.
The already stronger greenback got an additional boost from stronger-than-expected US GDP report, which showed that the world's largest economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace during the third quarter of 2020. The upbeat data helped offset the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election next week.
Meanwhile, the intraday uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction amid a fresh leg down in the equity markets, which tends to benefit the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/JPY pair might have bottomed out in the near-term.
Conversely, a convincing breakthrough the 104.00 mark will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. The USD/JPY pair might then turn vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 103.40-35 intermediate support en-route the next major support near the 103.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|104.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.27
|Daily SMA50
|105.53
|Daily SMA100
|106.11
|Daily SMA200
|107.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.56
|Previous Daily Low
|104.12
|Previous Weekly High
|105.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.34
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
