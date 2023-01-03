- USD/JPY staged a decisive recovery in the early European morning.
- The pair returned into the negative territory after coming in within a touching distance of 131.00.
- Falling US Treasury bond yields make it difficult for the pair to gather momentum.
USD/JPY reversed its direction and sharply rose toward 131.00 after having touched its lowest level since late May at 129.50 during the Asian trading hours. The pair, however, lost its bullish momentum and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 130.40.
The sudden US Dollar strength in the European morning provided a boost to the pair on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Japanese yen gathered strength on growing expectations of a hawkish Bank of Japan (BOJ) policy shift. Over the weekend, Nikkei reported that the BOJ was considering raising its inlation forecasts for 2023 and 2024 in January.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on a daily basis slightly below 3.75%, making it difficult for the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Nevertheless, the US Dollar Index is still up 1% on the day despite the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
With trading conditions normalizing following the New Year holiday, the market action remains irregular early Tuesday. US stock index futures are up more than 1%.
USD/JPY technical levels to consider
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|130.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.6
|Daily SMA50
|139.2
|Daily SMA100
|141.08
|Daily SMA200
|136.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.13
|Previous Daily Low
|130.62
|Previous Weekly High
|134.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.78
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.55
