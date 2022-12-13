USD/JPY rebounds from 137.50 despite risk-on mood hogs limelight, US Inflation eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • USD/JPY has resurfaced after dropping to near 137.50 despite the cheerful market mood.
  • The US Dollar index has turned volatile after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 105.20.
  • A fresh rebound in labor demand and an upbeat US service sector could propel a surprise rise in inflation.

The USD/JPY pair has rebounded after displaying a brief inventory adjustment of around 137.50 in the early Asian session. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has turned volatile after failing to surpass the critical hurdle of 105.20 consecutively. The USD Index (DXY) is hovering below the crucial support of 105.00.

Apart from that, a significant recovery in the risk-on profile is supporting the Japanese Yen. S&P500 futures are holding their Monday’s gains made on expectations of a decline in the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

Meanwhile, the demand for US Treasury bonds has dropped as investors expect higher interest rate guidance by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury yields have surpassed the critical resistance of 3.60%.

In Tuesday’s session, the spotlight will remain on the US inflation data. The headline CPI is seen lower at 7.3% against the former release of 7.7% led by a significant fall in oil prices and US Producer Price Index (PPI) data. Also, the core CPI is seen lower at 6.1% vs. the prior figure of 6.3%. Investors should not ignore a fresh rebound in demand for labor and upbeat demand in the US service sector, which could result in a surprise rise in the inflation rate.  

On the Tokyo front, a fresh drive of policy easing is expected from Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers to spur the extent of economic activities. Subdued demand from households led by weak wage growth is restricting inflation to steady at 2%.

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 137.66
Today Daily Change -0.06
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 137.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 138.31
Daily SMA50 143.21
Daily SMA100 141.1
Daily SMA200 135.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 137.85
Previous Daily Low 136.45
Previous Weekly High 137.86
Previous Weekly Low 134.13
Previous Monthly High 148.82
Previous Monthly Low 137.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 137.31
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 136.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 136.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 135.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 135.42
Daily Pivot Point R1 138.23
Daily Pivot Point R2 138.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 139.64

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE

Fed hikes policy rate by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Powell – LIVE

The Federal Reserve raised its policy rate to the range of 4.25-4.5% following its December policy meeting as expected. The dot plot showed that the terminal rate projection rose to 5.1% from 4.6% in September. Investors await Chairman Powell's press conference.

FOLLOW US LIVE

EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed

EUR/USD declines below 1.0650 with initial reaction to Fed

EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and declined below 1.0650 with the initial reaction to the FOMC's policy announcements. The Fed hiked the policy rate by 50 bps as expected and the dot plot showed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%. Eyes on Powell.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed

GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds post-Fed

GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily losses and declined below 1.2400. The FOMC announced that it raised the policy rate by 50 bps to the range of 4.25-4.5% as expected and the dot plot revealed a terminal rate projection of 5.1%, helping the US Dollar rebound.

GBP/USD News

Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements

Gold drops below $1,800 as US yields push higher after Fed announcements

Gold price turned south and fell below $1,800 as the 10-year US Treasury bond yield climbed to 3.55% with the immediate reaction to the Fed's 50 bps rate hike and hawkish dot plot. Investors wait for FOMC Chairman Powell to comment on the policy outlook.

Gold News

Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers

Ripple fades after champagne corks popped on back of US inflation numbers

XRP gave back a bit of gain after price action popped higher on a much lower CPI print, which even came out below the lowest estimation economists and analysts had given.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures