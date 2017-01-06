USD/JPY rebounds beyond 117 as treasury yields rally

Friday’s rebound in USD/JPY gained further traction in the Asian session this Monday, driving the rate back above 117 handle amid holiday-thinned markets. The Japanese markets remain closed today in observance of a National holiday.

The pair is last seen exchanging hands at 117.22, up +0.15% on the day, and looking to regain 117.50 levels. The major is on a one way higher following the release of somewhat upbeat US labor market report, which sent the US treasury yields higher across the time horizon. The 2-year treasury yields, which mimic the US short-term interest rate expectations now rally over 3% to 1.214%.

Rob Carnell, Chief International Economist at ING, noted, “The key figure here is average hourly earnings – now rising at 2.9%YoY, its highest rate of growth since June 2009. Along with rising headline inflation the Fed is probably looking back to its 3-hike 2017 dot-diagram, and thinking told you so! We still think there may only be 2 hikes in 2017, but believe there is a very strong case for a March hike now, and are forecasting just that.”

Moreover, thin liquidity and limited volatility amid light trading also exaggerates the upmove in the major, despite a generalized retreat in the greenback. Attention now turns towards the US LMCI data due later today ahead of the Chinese CPI figures slated for release tomorrow.

Specs JPY shorts largest since Dec 2015 - CFTC

USD/JPY Technical levels to watch

The major finds immediate resistance at 117.35 (daily high). A break above the last, the major could test 117.50 (round figure) and 118.19 (Jan 4 high) beyond the last. While to the downside, the immediate support is seen at 116.94 (10-DMA) next at 116.78 (5-DMA) and below that at 116.50 (psychological levels).