USD/JPY: Rebound to fail at the 105.90 three-month downtrend – Commerzbank

The USD/JPY pair seems to have stabilized in the neutral territory on Wednesday, just above mid-105.00s, as the near-term bounce is approaching the three-month downtrend at 105.90. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the rebound to fail at the mentioned 105.90 mark.

Key quotes

“USD/JPY is poised to reach the 55-day ma at 105.91 and the short-term downtrend at 105.90, and will ideally fail in this vicinity. A negative bias will remain entrenched below here.”

“The 104.00 support guards the 103.43/78.6% Fibonacci retracement, which is the last defence for the 101.18 March low.”

“The market will need to regain 107.05, the recent high, to trigger a move to the 200-day ma at 107.58.”