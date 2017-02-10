USD/JPY rebound could extend to 114.50 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, the pair’s upside could reach the mid-114.00s in the near term.

Key Quotes

“We indicated last Friday that ‘the current rebound from the 111.55/60 low seen earlier this week appears to have ample momentum to extend further to 114.50’.

“The price action since then is in line with our expectation and a break above 114.50 would increase the prospect for a move towards the 115.35/40 high seen in late January”.

“At this stage, the odds for a sustained break above 115.35/40 are not high. Overall, the current positive undertone for USD would ease only when 112.60 is taken out (113.20 is already a strong short term support)”.

 

1 Week
Avg Forecast 113.13
  • 50% Bullish
  • 50% Bearish
  • 0% Sideways
Bias Neutral
1 Month
Avg Forecast 115.32
  • 64% Bullish
  • 14% Bearish
  • 21% Sideways
Bias Bullish
1 Quarter
Avg Forecast 115.84
  • 50% Bullish
  • 10% Bearish
  • 40% Sideways
Bias Bullish

 