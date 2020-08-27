USD/JPY: Range trading ahead Powell's speech, bulls need to take 106.70

The USD/JPY pair is trading just above the 106.00 level, as speculative interest is in wait-and-see mode ahead of Fed Powell’s speech. The US will also present the second estimate of Q2 GDP and weekly unemployment claims, FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik briefs.
Key quotes
“Chairman Powell is expected to unveil the latest review of the Fed’s monetary policy framework and set the stage for a new one, based around average inflation targeting (AIT). Policymakers are likely to adopt a new approach which balances periods of low inflation with other of higher price pressure. In this scenario, it seems the central bank will keep rates at record lows for long.”
“The US will have a busy macroeconomic calendar, as it will publish the second estimate of Q2 GDP, foreseen at -32.5% from -32.9%, and Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 21, seen at 1 million.”
“The USD/JPY pair is struggling with a congestion of moving averages, which remain directionless. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have bounced from around their midlines, heading modestly higher with limited strength.”
“The pair would need to advance beyond 106.70 to turn actually bullish, and defy the monthly high at 107.04.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Powell downs the dollar by aiming for average inflation goal
Fed Chair Powell announces a new policy framework, targeting average inflation targeting as expected. The bank also puts employment before inflation. The dollar declines in the initial response as rates will likely remain low.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.19 after Powell's paradigm shift
EUR/USD is shooting higher, nearing 1.19 as Fed Chair Powell announces average inflation targeting and prioritizing employment over inflation. The dollar is weaker amid expectations for low rates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.32 amid dovish Fed stance
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, rising after Fed Chair Powell allows for inflation to run hot. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks. US GDP beat estimates while continuing claims missed.
Gold surges above $1,950 as Fed commits to loose policy
Gold is trading above $1,950, surging after Fed Chair Powell committed to a loose policy and will tolerate higher inflation. The precious metal benefits from looser policy.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.