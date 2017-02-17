USD/JPY: range bound around 113.00 on slow-day outlook

By Ross J Burland

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 112.87 with a high at 113.01 and low at 112.73.

With the US out on holidays today, USD/JPY is stuck within a narrow sideway range around the 113 handle while the dollar remains consolidated after attracting a bid last week and despite the yields falling back and stocks unable to maintain the momentum of continuous record highs last week. 

Weekend politics: Greece debt mounting and so too are investor's concerns

USD/JPY has been giving back over 50% of last week's gains through the 113 handle and 114 handle en route to the 115.00 psychological level - although as stocks started to slow down, the yen picked dup the pace and took the baton for investors looking for a safer haven while trying to unravel the various news stories fro around the world. Datawise, Japan Trade balance came in for January in Yen terms as -1086.9bn vs. expected Yen -625.9bn.

USD/JPY levels

"The US dollar peaked against the Japanese yen in the middle of last week, just shy of JPY115, and the 50% retracement of the decline since reaching JPY118.60 at the start of the year," noted analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Other key quotes:

"The JPY112.90-JPY113.30 band offers the immediate cap on the buck.  The JPY111.60 area is also important to support. It corresponds to a 38.2% of the dollar's recovery from last summer, and it is where a base was formed earlier this month."

"The technical indicators are not generating strong signals and, although the five-day moving average crossed above the 20-day at midweek for the first time since January 6, it has not been impulsive, of the risk of being whipsawed."   

    1. R3 114.35
    2. R2 113.94
    3. R1 113.43
  2. PP 113.02
    1. S1 112.52
    2. S2 112.11
    3. S3 111.60

 