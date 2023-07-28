USD/JPY rallies to 141.00 on BoJ status quo, focus on Ueda’s speech, Fed inflation

- USD/JPY jumps 250 pips after BoJ rejects market’s chatters of YCC tweak with inaction.
- BoJ keeps benchmark rates, target for JGB yields unchanged during July monetary policy meeting.
- US Dollar’s consolidation of the biggest daily gain in four months also prods Yen pair buyers.
- BoJ Governor Ueda’s speech, US Core PCE Price Index for June eyed for clear directions.
USD/JPY reverses the early-day fall while jumping to 141.00 round figure after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) left its monetary policy unchanged despite the market’s expectations of witnessing a tweak to the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy.
That said, the BoJ keeps its benchmark rates near 0.10% while keeping the target of restricting the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields within the band of +/-0.50%.
Also read: Breaking: Bank of Japan keeps interest rate and YCC policy steady in July
Earlier in the day, the Statistics Bureau of Japan released monthly prints of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index for July. The details suggest that the headline Tokyo CPI improves to 3.2% YoY from 3.1% prior, versus 2.8% market forecasts, whereas the Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rises to 4.0% from 3.8% previous readings. More importantly, Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food eases from 3.2% to 3.0% for the said month compared to analysts’ estimations of 2.9%.
Additionally, Japan Finance Minister Sunichi Suzuki also conveyed his expectations BoJ to conduct policy appropriately. On the same line were comments from Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, published the previous day.
It’s worth noting that the USD/JPY pair ignored a strong US Dollar rally the previous day to refresh the weekly low amid news shared via Nikkei suggesting the BoJ’s likely edit to its +/- 0.50% limit for the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yields in monetary policy announcements. The talks of a likely change in the BoJ’s Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy propelled the JGB to the highest levels in three months after Tokyo inflation.
US Dollar Index (DXY) posted the biggest daily jump since March 15 the previous day, mostly sticky around 101.70 by the press time. That said, the DXY marked a stellar rebound from the weekly low on Thursday as the US statistics recall the Fed hawks and bolstered the Treasury bond yields.
On Thursday, the preliminary readings of the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Annualized for the second quarter (Q2) improved to 2.4% from 2.0% prior, versus 1.8% market forecast. On the same line, the US Durable Goods Orders also jumps 4.7% for June compared to 1.0% expected and 1.8% expected (revised). Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims declines to 221K for the week ended on July 21 versus 235K prior and analysts’ estimations of 228K. It should be observed that the US Pending Home Sales for June also improved to 0.3% MoM versus -0.5% expected and -2.5% prior (revised). However, the first estimations of the US Q2 Core Personal Consumption Expenditure eases to 3.8% QoQ from 4.9% prior and 4.0% market forecasts whereas GDP Price Index edges lower to 2.6% from 4.1% previous readings and 3.0% expected.
Apart from BoJ action and US Dollar moves, a fresh blow to the US-China ties by the White House also seems interesting to note. Late on Thursday, the Washington Post (WaPo) quotes anonymous US officials familiar with the matter to signal the White House's readiness to stop the Hong Kong Leader from attending November’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit in San Francisco.
While portraying the market’s mood, Wall Street benchmarks closed with nearly half a percent of daily losses whereas the benchmark US 10-year Treasury bond yields marked the biggest daily jump in a month to refresh a three-week high near 4.02%. However, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains and the US 10-year Treasury bond yields retreat to 3.99% by the press time.
Having witnessed the initial market reaction to the BoJ, USD/JPY traders should pay attention to BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference, scheduled for 06:00 AM GMT, ahead of the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index for June, expected 4.2% YoY versus 4.6% prior.
Also read: PCE Inflation Preview: Price pressures set to fade in Fed favorite figures, US Dollar to follow suit
Technical analysis
A daily closing beneath the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of October 2022 to January 2023 fall, near 139.60 by the press time, directs USD/JPY toward the horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since December 2022, close to 138.00-137.80.
However, the RSI conditions are below and suggest bottom-picking, which in turn may challenge the bears.
Even so, the USD/JPY buyers remain off guard unless witnessing a clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 139.60 and the 140.00 round figure.
Also read: USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears occupy driver’s seat near 139.00 amid talks of BoJ’s YCC tweak
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|139.47
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.13
|Daily SMA50
|140.9
|Daily SMA100
|137.35
|Daily SMA200
|136.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.32
|Previous Daily Low
|138.76
|Previous Weekly High
|141.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.68
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.38
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.94
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD seems vulnerable below 1.1000, bears flirt with 50% Fibo support
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near a two-and-half-week low. The overnight breakdown through the 1.1050 resistance-turned-support favours bears. Attempted recovery might be seen as a selling opportunity and fizzle out rather quickly.
USD/JPY: Yen rebounds firmly as BoJ to guide YCC more flexibly
USD/JPY is falling hard toward 138.00, as the Yen rebounds firmly on the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) pledge to guide Yield Curve Control (YCC) with great flexibility. The BoJ, however, maintained its ultra-loose policy. Ueda's presser and US PCE inflation data eyed.
Gold needs validation from 100 DMA on the road to recovery Premium
Gold price is attempting a modest pullback from two-week lows of $1,943 reached on Thursday, heading towards its biggest weekly decline in five. The United States Dollar (USD) is clinging to recovery gains ahead of yet another high-impact US data, in the PCE inflation.
Grayscale advocates for spot BTC ETF approvals on behalf of customers but wants its GBTC added to the mix
Grayscale asset management has submitted a comment letter to back its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust’s (GBTC) pending 19b-4 filing, adding to the list of the seven who have already submitted Spot BTC ETF filings to the US SEC for consideration.
It‘s about Dollar and yields
S&P 500 and Nasdaq went in cautiously to the Fed announcement, and intial selling gave way to buying the dovish perceived and intepreted message – just as I told you about in the pre-FOMC preps video. Yields retreated, dollar fell, and risk assets – led by tech – had a great time.