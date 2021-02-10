USD/JPY rallies over 40 pips from two-week lows, jumps to 104.85 area

- USD/JPY staged a goodish intraday bounce from two-week lows set earlier this Wednesday.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and helped limit the early slide.
- An uptick in the US bond yields remained supportive, subdued USD demand capped gains.
The USD/JPY pair rallied over 40 pips and shot to fresh session tops in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading near the 104.70 region, up around 0.15% for the day.
The pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround following an early dip to the 104.40 region, or fresh two-week lows touched during the early European session and was supported by a combination of factors. The prevalent upbeat market mood undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as a key factor that helped limit the downside for the USD/JPY pair.
The optimistic over the rollout of vaccines for the highly contagious coronavirus diseases comes amid developments to fast-track the US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package. This has been fueling hopes for strong global economic recovery and boosting investors' confidence, which, in turn, weighed on traditional safe-haven currencies, including the JPY.
Bullish trades further took cues from a modest pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which remained well supported by expectations for a massive US fiscal spending. that said, a subdued US dollar price action failed to provide any additional boost and kept a lid on any runaway rally for the USD/JPY pair, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the latest consumer inflation figures later during the early North American session. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields might further assist traders to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.3
|Daily SMA50
|103.93
|Daily SMA100
|104.41
|Daily SMA200
|105.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.26
|Previous Daily Low
|104.5
|Previous Weekly High
|105.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.61
|Previous Monthly High
|104.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|102.59
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1845 region
Gold edged higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid softer USD. The upbeat market mood, an uptick in the US bond yields kept a lid on any further gains. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for some trading impetus.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.