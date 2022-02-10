USD/JPY rallies further beyond 116.00 mark, eyeing 2021 high post-US CPI

- USD/JPY rallied hard and shot to over one-month high during the early North American session.
- Stronger US CPI prints pushed the US bond yields higher and provided a strong lift to the USD.
- Technical buying above the 115.70 region and the 116.00 mark contributed to the momentum.
The USD/JPY pair caught fresh bids during the early North American session and surged past the 116.00 mark, hitting over a one-month high in reaction to stronger US CPI.
Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this Thursday showed that the headline CPI in the US edged higher to 0.6% in January as against 0.5% expected and the previous. Moreover, the yearly rate jumped to a fresh multi-decade high and accelerate to 7.5% during the reported month. This was above consensus estimates pointing to a rise to 7.3% from the 7% recorded at the end of 2021.
Additional details revealed that the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, climbed 6.0% from a year ago as against 5.5% in December and 5.9% anticipated. The data lifted market bets for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in March. This, in turn, pushed the yield on the 2-year US government bond, which is more sensitive to rate hike expectations, to the highest level since February 2020, around 1.434%.
Adding to this, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US note shot back closer to the 2.0% threshold, or the highest level since August 2019 touched earlier this week. This prompted aggressive short-covering around the US dollar and provided a strong boost to the USD/JPY pair. The momentum confirmed a bullish breakout through the 115.70 area and took along some trading stops near the 116.00 round figure.
Sustained break through the mentioned hurdle might have already set the stage for additional gains and supports prospects for a move towards testing 2021 high, around the 116.35 region. Some follow-through buying will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and pave the way for an extension of the recent appreciating move witnessed since the beginning of this month.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|116.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|115.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|114.67
|Daily SMA50
|114.5
|Daily SMA100
|113.9
|Daily SMA200
|111.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|115.68
|Previous Daily Low
|115.32
|Previous Weekly High
|115.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|114.16
|Previous Monthly High
|116.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|113.47
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|115.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|115.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|115.34
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|115.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|114.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|115.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|115.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|116.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
