USD/JPY quickly retreats from the post-US GDP swing high to 2-1/2 week tops

- The US economic growth stood at 2.1% annualized pace during Q2 2019.
- The USD remains well supported near multi-week tops post-US GDP report.
- Investors seemed reluctant ahead of next week’s key central bank meetings – BoJ and the Fed.
The USD/JPY pair spiked to fresh 2-1/2 week tops, around the 108.85 region in reaction to upbeat US GDP report, albeit lacked any strong follow-through.
The US Dollar picked up the pace after the advance US GDP print showed a stronger-than-expected growth during the second quarter of 2019, at 2.1% annualized pace as against an expected deceleration to 1.8%.
The GDP price index also bettered consensus estimates and came in at 2.4% vs. 1.9% expected, which coupled with a sudden pickup in the US Treasury bond yields provided a modest boost to the greenback and the major.
Meanwhile, some renewed optimism over a possible resolution to the prolonged US-China trade dispute undermined the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and remained supportive, albeit bulls lacked any strong conviction.
With Friday’s key US macro data out of the way, the focus now shifts to next week's key central bank meetings - starting with the BoJ policy update on Tuesday and the highly anticipated Fed decision on Wednesday.
This coupled with any fresh trade-related updates, which has been a key factor influencing the broader market risk-sentiment, will help investors to determine the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|108.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.14
|Daily SMA50
|108.45
|Daily SMA100
|109.78
|Daily SMA200
|110.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.76
|Previous Daily Low
|108.02
|Previous Weekly High
|108.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.21
|Previous Monthly High
|108.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured after upbeat US GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 after US GDP beat expectations with 2.1% against 1.8% expected. The euro has been on the back foot after the ECB opened the door to more stimulus.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2400 after UK PM Johnson clashed with the EU over Brexit. US GDP came out better than expected at 2.1% and strengthened the US dollar.
USD/JPY Analysis: US GDP could push it above 109.00
Japanese core Tokyo inflation came in slightly better than anticipated in July. US Q2 GDP foreseen at 1.8% from 3.1% in the previous quarter. USD/JPY consolidates at two-week highs, backed by the recovery in government yields.
Gold climbs above $1420 despite broad USD strength
Following a drop to a session low of $1413 with the initial reaction to the upbeat GDP data from the US, the XAU/USD pair reversed its direction and was last seen trading near $1423, adding nearly $9, or 0.6%, on a daily basis.
BTC/USD glances towards pivotal $10,000 milestone
Bitcoin brilliant move past $10,000 hit pause short of $10,200 hurdle. Tentative bullish pressure at $9,650 support faces $9,800 stubborn resistance.