USD/JPY pushes to new multi-year highs above 121.00, supported by stream of hawkish Fed speak

- USD/JPY continues to trade with an upside bias and is now above 121.00 and at fresh multi-year highs.
- The pair’s gains on the month now stand at an impressive 5.3%, though it is looking technically overbought.
- Wednesday’s upside reflects a continued stream of hawkish Fed speak, with upside momentum in US yields having eased.
USD/JPY continues to trade with an upside bias and, though having pulled back from fresh multi-year highs it hit above 121.40 earlier in the day, remains support above 121 and trading with on-the-day gains of about 0.25%. Though subdued price action in US bond market (meaning unchanged yields) removes one major tailwind for the pair, higher oil prices with US President Joe Biden due to arrive in Europe on Wednesday and Western nations subsequently expected to announce new sanctions against Russia is undermining the yen. The US is net crude oil exporter, shielding the buck from the negative impact oil price upside, whereas Japan is a big net energy importer.
Wednesday’s upside may also be a reflection of a continued and steady stream of Fed speak, with policymakers indicating their desire to support/openness towards larger 50bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings. This is reinforcing the hawkish message conveyed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Monday and is underpinning the US dollar even if the move higher in US yields has run out of steam. Either way, USD/JPY’s rally abve 121.00 on Wednesday takes its on-the-month gains to now roughly 5.3%.
The hawkish shift from the Fed serving to ensure that US bonds cannot be used as a safe haven amid the ongoing Russo-Ukraine conflict, making a significant reversal lower in yields unlikely. Higher yields mean the US dollar is the haven of choice to hedge geopolitical risk, as opposed to the yen. That, combined with the aforementioned vulnerability of the Japanese economy to high energy prices, means the outlook for a sustained drop in USD/JPY isn’t great, even though by many metrics, the pair is very overbought.
USD/JPY’s 14-Day Relative Strength Index score hit 83.50 on Wednesday, its highest since late 2016. A score above 70.00 is considered overbought. While that does suggest some profit-taking and consolidation likely lays ahead, the RSI’s ability to predict a turnaround has been patchy over the last two years. Looking to the rest of the week, more Fed speak, flash March US PMIs and Japanese Tokyo inflation data will all be worth watching, while traders continue to monitor geopolitical developments.
USD/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|121.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|120.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|116.75
|Daily SMA50
|115.61
|Daily SMA100
|114.92
|Daily SMA200
|112.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.03
|Previous Daily Low
|119.44
|Previous Weekly High
|119.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|117.29
|Previous Monthly High
|116.34
|Previous Monthly Low
|114.16
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|122.01
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
