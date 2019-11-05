  • USD/JPY moves another leg higher after the good ISM non-manufacturing PMI's.
  • Now the major pair is has pushed past the 109.00 psychological resistance level.

 

USD/JPY has a lot to be happy about today as the good ISM non-manufacturing data beat expectations of 53.5 to print at 54.7.

Elsewhere today, equities have been boosted all morning as the trade war rhetoric has softened with reports stating that US and China could make concessions on tariffs.

The S&P 500 index is also trading higher along with the DAX and FTSE 100.

The next resistance level to watch out for on the chart is just below 110.00 on the daily chart below.

There is also a rising wedge resistance point marked on the chart that could halt any potential move higher.

USDJPY analysis

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 108.86
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change %  0.23
Today daily open  108.61
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.43
Daily SMA50 107.74
Daily SMA100 107.58
Daily SMA200 109.04
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.66
Previous Daily Low 108.1
Previous Weekly High 109.29
Previous Weekly Low 107.89
Previous Monthly High 109.29
Previous Monthly Low 106.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 108.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.81
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.36

 

 

EUR/USD extends slump below 1.11 after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats

EUR/USD extends its falls and dips below 1.11, the lowest in a week after ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beats expectations with a jump to 54.7 points. Optimism about trade lowers the chances of US rate hike, strengthening the dollar. 

GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI

GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.

USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

Gold continues to sell off as the dollar rallies

Gold has lost around 1.50% of its value today as it seems investors are positioning away from safe havens.

Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire

The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.

