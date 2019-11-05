USD/JPY pushes past 109.00 as data inspires another rally

USD/JPY moves another leg higher after the good ISM non-manufacturing PMI's.

Now the major pair is has pushed past the 109.00 psychological resistance level.

USD/JPY has a lot to be happy about today as the good ISM non-manufacturing data beat expectations of 53.5 to print at 54.7.

Elsewhere today, equities have been boosted all morning as the trade war rhetoric has softened with reports stating that US and China could make concessions on tariffs.

The S&P 500 index is also trading higher along with the DAX and FTSE 100.

The next resistance level to watch out for on the chart is just below 110.00 on the daily chart below.

There is also a rising wedge resistance point marked on the chart that could halt any potential move higher.