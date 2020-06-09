- USD/JPY trades 0.62% lower on Tuesday as safe-haven demand grows in the FX markets.
- The price has temporarily stalled at a trendline seen on the 4-hour chart.
USD/JPY 4-hour chart
Currencies like JPY and CHF have strengthened on Tuesday as the demand for safe-haven currencies grows. It has been said by some analysts that the issues between North Korea and South Korea kicked off the demand as other Asian nations piled into the Yen. The USD/JPY pair normally correlates to the stock markets but this time there is a serious divergence as the US equities indices are still on the rise.
The chart below shows the bears stepped in before the market had a chance to test the 110.00 psychological level. Since then the price has pushed back below the 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the pair has just broken below the 108.00 handle.
There has been some support at a trendline (marked in orange on the chart below) but this could be short-lived. Below that, there is the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the red support level very close but just above 107.00. The daily 55 EMA and 200 SMA's are both broken to the downside which further compounds the pairs woes.
The indicators are looking pretty bearish as the Relative Strength Index is in the oversold area and the MACD histogram is red. The MACD signal lines have also dipped below the zero line which is also indicating more bearishness is on the way.
Additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.78
|Today Daily Change
|-0.65
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|108.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|107.66
|Daily SMA100
|108.29
|Daily SMA200
|108.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.69
|Previous Daily Low
|108.24
|Previous Weekly High
|109.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.38
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.24
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.8
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
